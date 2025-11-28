Pat Cummins Comeback Timeline Revealed As Australia Announce Squad for 2nd Ashes 2025 Test

Australia selectors have named the squad for the 2nd Ashes 2025 Test, which will be a pink ball match at the Gabba in Brisbane, set to begin on December 4.

Pat Cummins Nearing Full Fitness But Not Named for Gabba Test

Australia have named the same 14 man squad for the second Ashes 2025 Test at the Gabba. Pat Cummins, who was expected to return, has been given two more weeks to regain full fitness and is not included this time.

He is in the final stage of recovering from a lumbar back stress injury and will still travel with the team to Brisbane. He is likely to be available for the third Test in Adelaide starting December 17.

Usman Khawaja has been included after missing the second innings in Perth due to back spasms. Josh Hazlewood, who is recovering from a hamstring injury, is also not part of the squad for the upcoming Test.

Australia Squad for the 2nd Ashes 2025 Test

Steve Smith (c), Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Brendan Doggett, Cameron Green, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Michael Neser, Mitchell Starc, Jake Weatherald, Beau Webster.

ALSO READ:

Australia are resting Pat Cummins as they are already 1-0 up in the series, having won the first Test in Perth without him. The selectors want him fully fit for the Adelaide Test.



With the squad unchanged, Australia will likely play the same XI as the previous Test. This gives Brendan Doggett another chance to play, while Travis Head, who opened in the second innings of the first Test when Khawaja missed due to back spasms, will return to the middle order.

Pat Cummins Pink Ball Test Record

Pat Cummins has played nine pink ball Test matches and taken 43 wickets so far. Against England, he has played two matches and taken 10 wickets. Out of the nine pink ball Tests, eight were in Australia, where he took 41 wickets.

His record hasn’t been as strong as some other bowlers. Last year, when Australia played the West Indies at the Gabba, they lost the Test, which is Cummins’ only defeat in pink ball matches. He struggled in that game, taking just one wicket in the first innings and none in the second. Unlike Mitchell Starc, who is very effective with the pink ball, Cummins’ record is not as impressive.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.