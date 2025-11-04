Perth Scorchers Squad for BBL 2026 — Veteran Bowler Leaves, Mitchell Marsh, Josh Inglis Star Players

The five-time champions finished fifth in the BBL 2025.

Perth Scorchers squad for BBL 2026 has been announced with several superstar Australia players making the cut.

Australia’s exciting domestic T20 tournament, the Big Bash League (BBL), is all set to kick off its 15th season on December 14. With five titles in the bag, the most successful franchise of the league has built up a strong squad for the upcoming edition. Fans will find out the Perth Scorchers squad for BBL 15 here.

Jason Behrendorff Stint Ends, Mitchell Marsh, Josh Inglis Continue

After an over-a-decade spell for the Scorchers, Jason Behrendorff has signed with the Melbourne Renegades for the BBL 2026. Notably, the veteran Aussie pacer was the highest wicket-taker of the previous season.

However, Australia’s T20I skipper Mitchell Marsh and the wicketkeeper-batter Josh Inglis still remain the key figures of the Scorchers, aiming to clinch a record sixth title. The Western Australia seamer Brody Couch’s signing has finalised the team’s 18-member squad for the forthcoming season.

The three foreign picks of the franchise include New Zealand’s big-hitter Finn Allen, and the two English players, finisher Laurie Evans and pacer David Payne. Let’s take a look at the entire Perth Scorchers squad for the BBL 15 here.

Perth Scorchers Squad For BBL 2026

Finn Allen, Laurie Evans, Sam Fanning, Nick Hobson, Ashton Turner, Josh Inglis, Ashton Agar, Cooper Connolly, Aaron Hardie, Mitch Marsh, Mahli Beardman, Brody Couch, Bryce Jackson, Matthew Kelly, Lance Morris, Joel Paris, David Payne, Jhye Richardson.

JUST IN: The @ScorchersBBL have finalised their #BBL15 squad with the signing of pace bowler Brody Couch! pic.twitter.com/LHFdEbWuHd — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) November 4, 2025

Perth Scorchers in BBL 2024-25

After an average outing in the last season, Ashton Turner’s men would look to register a fierce comeback in the BBL 2026. With just four victories in ten matches, the five-time champions had failed to make it to the knockouts. Notably, this was their first season to miss the qualification since the tournament’s inaugural edition in 2011-12.

However, the Scorchers have had a dominating history in the T20 event, winning five out of the 14 seasons so far. They would look to be back at their best in the following season, with eyes set on the record sixth-time glory.

Besides the Perth outfit, seven other franchises, including the Adelaide Strikers, Brisbane Heat, Hobart Hurricanes, Melbourne Renegades, Melbourne Stars, Sydney Sixers and Sydney Thunder, will also compete hard to clinch the elusive silverware.

Turner and Co. will set the ball rolling with their clash against the three-time winners, Sydney Sixers as the strong Perth Scorchers squad aims for sixth title. The tournament final will be played on January 25.

