Shai Hope Blames Batting, Australia's Luck After West Indies Suffer Terrible 5-0 Whitewash
australia-cricket

Shai Hope Blames Batting, Australia’s Luck After West Indies Suffer Terrible 5-0 Whitewash

Amogh Bodas
Amogh Bodas
Last updated: July 29, 2025
4 min read

The West Indies have now lost 16 of their last 19 T20Is.

Shai Hope Blames Batting, Australia's Luck After West Indies Suffer Terrible 5-0 Whitewash

Bruised and battered! After a whitewash in the Test series, heading towards the T20Is would have comforted the West Indies. More than the other two formats of the game, the shortest format is what the West Indies cherish. But this time around, it wasn’t as welcoming they would have expected it to be. The Australians showed no mercy in their approach, and as a result, handed a 5-0 whitewash to the hosts. The visitors picked up a three-wicket victory in the fifth T20I, completing a comfortable series win. The Australians will be leaving the island without losing a single game on the tour. However, Shai Hope & Co. have some thinking to do.

Though Hope was in good form, he did not get much support from his fellow teammates. The skipper scored a magnificent century in the third T20I to bolster their chances. He scored an unbeaten 102 off just 57 deliveries to steer the score to 214/4. But that wasn’t enough. Tim David scored the same amount of runs in just 37 deliveries to win the series for the visitors.

T20I Skipper Shai Hope has put his finger on the batting which let his team down in the series loss. The West Indies posted totals in excess of 180 three times in five games. But it wasn’t enough against the mighty Australians. According to Hope, the batting wasn’t the only reason for their loss. West Indies did not only lose the five games, but also lost all five tosses. Mitchell Marsh put the hosts in to bat on all five occasions, and Hope thinks that it played a role in the outcome of the matches. The West Indies will now host Pakistan in a white-ball bilateral series starting August 1.

“In the Caribbean, chasing is always better due to the dew and wind factor. But that’s not something I can control. We have some clarity in the bowling unit, we executed better. We’ll put this behind us and look ahead to the Pakistan series”, said the West Indies skipper.

ALSO READ:

What Lies Ahead For Shai Hope & Co.

The two-time T20 World Cup champions will have to put this loss behind as soon as possible. West Indies had a good balanced squad with big hitters and T20 specialists. However, they were not able to find their way past the Australians. This entire series was a forgettable one for the hosts. They were skittled out for a mere 27 runs in the third Test and were never able to come back into the match. A good performance was expected in the T20I series, but it was not meant to be. Cameron Green top scored in the T20I series, with 205 runs in five games, with an average of almost 70. Skipper Shai Hope was the second best with 185 runs at an average of 46.25, but to no avail.

The West Indies are on the cusp of a very important series against Pakistan. The Shaheens are also heading to the United States after a series loss against Bangladesh. Both teams will be eyeing redemption. As his name suggests, skipper Hope was hopeful about his teams’ chances in the format. He lauded the execution skills of the bowling unit and also spoke about how they need to put this loss behind as quickly as possible. Doing that will give them a chance to focus on the Pakistan series.

Hope praised Akeal Hossein for his spell in the fifth T20I of the series. Batting first, the West Indies could only put up 170 runs on the board. Hossein showed great character and ended with three wickets in his spell of four overs. To add to that, he gave away only 17 runs to the Australians. Despite the loss, the Windies skipper lauded the efforts of his bowling unit. However, he also stressed on the fact that the batting never came to the party.

Another thing the Caribbeans will have to do is make sure that they stick to a combination. The hosts used three different players to bat at No.3 in the recent series against Australia, which is disturbing their combination. Hope & Co. will have to decide their combination in the series against Pakistan to make sure they get going in their preferred format of the game.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

Australia
Shai Hope
West Indies
WI vs AUS
Amogh Bodas
Amogh Bodas

