Snubbed for 1st Ashes 2025 Test, Australia Batter Makes Statement Century Against England Lions To Push for Usman Khawaja’s Spot at the Gabba

He played a counterattacking knock.

Australia batter Josh Inglis has made a statement century in the Tour Test against England Lions. He was left out of the XI in the opening Ashes 2025 Test, but this knock has surely boosted his chances of playing the next one purely as a batter.

Inglis scored 125 runs in 107 balls, including 15 boundaries and two maximums, at a strike rate of 116.82 in the fourth innings. 57.6% of his runs came via fours and sixes, and he scored 53.19% of the team’s runs alone.

This could have been a tricky chase, but Inglis came in with all guns blazing as an opener and took the game away from England Lions just before they could stop him. This knock was somewhat similar to what Travis Head did in the opening Ashes 2025 Test, even though the quality and pressure were not as high in Inglis’ case.

ALSO READ:

He also played a quickfire 40-run innings in 37 balls, comprising six boundaries and a maximum, at a strike rate of 108.11, in the team’s first dig to provide a positive start. If there were any doubts about his credentials as a red-ball batter, Inglis must have mitigated them with his bat after this game.

Why Josh Inglis has high chances of playing the second Ashes 2025 Test

Usman Khawaja didn’t open in the first Ashes 2025 Test, firstly due to being off the field and then due to a back injury. His fitness is in doubt, and even if available, Khawaja’s performances haven’t been good enough to warrant him a spot.

Josh Inglis can be the option to replace him at the top and partner with Jake Weatherald if Australia don’t want to continue with Travis Head as an opener. He has proven his utility as an opener and brings a natural attacking game to put the pressure back on the opponent, something Head did in Perth.

However, another possibility is Inglis batting in the middle order, with Head continuing at the top, which looks more likely at the moment. Inglis has previously played three Tests, batting between No.4 and 6 in all those games, and can perform the same role again, with Khawaja out.

If Inglis plays, he can take the No.5 slot, where Head usually bats, and has hit his only Test ton at this position in Galle earlier this year. He has been in good form, and Australia must utilise it by slotting him in the XI as a batter over Khawaja, who has, anyway, not been too great at home in the recent past.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.