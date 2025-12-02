Star Australia Batter Ruled Out of 2nd Ashes 2025 Test at the Gabba

News
Star Australia Batter Usman Khawaja Ruled Out of 2nd Ashes 2025 Test at the Gabba.
australia-cricket

Darpan Jain
Darpan Jain
Last updated: December 2, 2025
1 min read
Australia batter Usman Khawaja has been ruled out of the 2nd Ashes 2025 Test at the Gabba. There were doubts over his availability for the game after his back issues flared up in Perth.

ALSO READ:

Australia batter Usman Khawaja set to sit out of 2nd Ashes 2025 Test

Usman Khawaja suffered a back spasm in the Perth Test, which was one of the reasons he didn’t open in the second innings. He was working with the physios to get fit in time.

However, Khawaja has failed to regain full fitness, and considering his history with back issues, Australia have made the right decision not to include him in the XI. Travis Head will likely open in his absence.

More to follow…

