Steve Smith Gives Hilarious Response to Monty Panesar Over Sandpaper Remark Ahead of Ashes 2025 Opener

Steve Smith Gives Hilarious Response to Monty Panesar Over Sandpaper Remark Ahead of Ashes 2025

Steve Smith has hit back in a funny and indirect way at Monty Panesar after the former England spinner made provocative comments related to the Sandpapergate incident which happened in 2018 against South Africa. Instead of reacting seriously, Smith chose a lighter but sharper route and questioned Panesar’s credibility by reminding everyone of his blunders on a popular UK quiz show.

Panesar recently in an interview suggested that England should use psychological pressure on Smith in the upcoming Ashes. He said England players should try to make Smith feel guilty about Sandpapergate and even question his ethics and captaincy on the field. He also added that the English media should attack Smith in the same way the Australian media would have done if the situation were reversed.

“Ben Stokes and the England team have got to make Steve Smith feel guilty and play on that (sandpapergate controversy),” Panesar said. “I hope that England uses it as an advantage and don’t just get quiet about it because we know he bats well when he’s captaining Australia, ” he added.

When Smith was asked about Panesar’s remarks during the press conference, he quickly shifted the focus and brought up Panesar’s 2019 appearance on the quiz show Celebrity Mastermind. Smith asked the room if anyone had watched Panesar’s episode and encouraged them to check it out, calling it very comical.

“I’m gonna go off topic for a second here,” Smith said. “Who have you in the room have seen Mastermind and Monty Panesar on that? Any of you? Yeah. Well those of you that have, you’ll understand where I’m coming from, and those of you haven’t, do yourself a favour because it’s pretty comical,” Steve Smith said.

Steve Smith Responds by Highlighting Monty Panesar’s Famous Wrong Answers

He also pointed out some of Panesar’s famous wrong answers from that show, such as saying Athens is in Germany, Oliver Twist is a season of the year, and America is a city. Smith said that after seeing those answers, Panesar’s comments do not bother him at all.

“Anyone that believes that Athens is in Germany, that’s a start, Oliver Twist is a season of the year and America is a city, doesn’t really bother me those comments. Yeah, that’s as far as I’ll go with that one,” he added.

During the same press conference, Smith also confirmed Australia’s playing XI for the first Ashes Test. The team will feature two debutants. South Australian seamer Brendan Doggett has been preferred over Michael Neser to replace the injured Josh Hazlewood, while Jake Weatherald will open the innings.

Australia will enter the series with strong confidence, especially considering England’s long struggle in these conditions. England have not won a Test in Australia since 2011 and have lost 13 of their last 15 matches down under, which gives Australia a clear psychological edge.

