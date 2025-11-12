Steve Smith Pulls Off Another Magnificent One-Handed Stunner in Sheffield Shield [WATCH].

He has taken several outrageous catches throughout his career.

Australia player Steve Smith took another one-handed stunner at slips during the Sheffield Shield fixture between New South Wales and Victoria. He has taken several outrageous catches throughout his career, but still finds ways to leave people awestruck every time with his unbelievable efforts.

Nathan Lyon bowled a fuller-length delivery outside the off-stump line, to which Fergus O’Neill tried to cut, only to find an outside edge. The ball went left of the first slip, where Smith took his left hand towards the ball and made it come into his hand.

Multiple reasons made this catch magnificent: Smith was in a blind spot for a second due to the wicketkeeper, the ball was almost behind him, and it was his left hand, making things all the more hard. Initially, he had naturally taken a mild step towards his right before recovering himself just in time to get a hold of it.

The legendary player has ageing reflexes, but that didn’t look at all during this catch, as everyone from the batter to his own teammates couldn’t believe what he had just pulled off. Fergus was slowly settling himself at the crease and was going to chip in with useful runs, but Smith didn’t let it happen.

Steve Smith looks in good rhythm ahead of Ashes 2025

After an extended break, Steve Smith could have found himself out of touch, but his return to competitive cricket has been so smooth that he never looked out of action. In the ongoing Sheffield Shield game, Smith was the best batter of his team in challenging conditions in the first innings, where all other batters kept losing their wickets.

Smith, however, played a valiant 57-run knock in 89 balls, including 10 boundaries, to help New South Wales get 128. His innings was again a reminder of how good he can be, even on excessively bowling-friendly decks, which might be aplenty in the upcoming Ashes 2025.

In the last game, Smith, who will also be Australia’s captain in Pat Cummins’ absence for the first Test, scored a sensational ton against Queensland. He accumulated 118 runs in 176 balls, comprising 20 boundaries and a maximum.

Clearly, the 36-year-old has been preparing well and will again be England’s biggest threat in the marquee series. Smith’s form has been on and off according to his lofty standards, but recent signs show Australia might have his beast mode ready again.

