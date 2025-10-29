Steve Smith Slams Statement Century on Sheffield Shield Return Ahead of Ashes 2025

Australia star Steve Smith marked his return to domestic cricket in style, smashing a brilliant statement century for New South Wales (NSW) against Queensland during Sheffield Shield 2025-26 at the iconic Gabba in Brisbane, just weeks before the Ashes 2025 starts.

The much-awaited Ashes 2025 series is set to commence on November 21 at Optus Stadium in Perth. With less than a month to go, every Australian batter’s performance is being widely analyzed. Amid widespread discussion about Australia’s depleted batting order, Smith’s fluent return couldn’t have come at a better time.

Steve Smith Dazzles on Sheffield Shield Return Before Ashes 2025

Having only arrived back in Australia earlier this week, the 36-year-old looked in sublime touch on a surface that initially offered assistance to the bowlers. Displaying his trademark patience and precision, the right-hander reached his century off 158 balls before eventually falling for a well-compiled 118 off 176 balls, decorated with 20 fours and a six. This marked his 53rd in first-class cricket overall, and 17th outside Test cricket. It was Smith’s first century in the Sheffield Shield since November 2019, when he made 103 against Western Australia.

Smith will also lead Australia in the series opener in Perth, with regular skipper Pat Cummins sidelined due to a lumbar bone stress injury, confirmed by head coach Andrew McDonald. Cummins has still not yet resumed bowling as he recovers from a back stress injury. The veteran batter’s composed knock comes as a major boost to the national side, especially amid ongoing uncertainty surrounding the opening combination and Green’s bowling fitness.

Smith’s timely ton adds another chapter to his remarkable domestic record and his reputation as Australia’s most dependable batter ahead of yet another Ashes campaign. Equally impressive was Kurtis Patterson, who anchored the innings under pressure with a patient 122 off 262 balls, featuring 14 boundaries.

ALSO READ:

Big Names in Action in Sheffield Shield: NSW vs QLD

The ongoing NSW vs QLD Sheffield Shield clash features several Australian Test regulars, including Sam Konstas, Nathan Lyon, Usman Khawaja, Matt Renshaw, and Marnus Labuschagne.

Konstas, who made his Test debut against India last year, opened the innings for NSW, but managed only 10 runs off 24 balls before being clean bowled by Hayden Kerr.

On the bowling front, Nathan Lyon, Australia’s third-highest wicket-taker in Test history, will look to make early inroads when Queensland begin their first innings. He will face a challenge from the likes of Khawaja, Labuschagne, and Renshaw. Khawaja is expected to retain his opening spot in Australia’s Test setup for the upcoming Ashes, while all eyes will be on Labuschagne and Konstas’ place.

Australia are yet to announce the squad for the first Test in Perth, and performances in the ongoing Shield tournament may prove decisive for several fringe players to earn a spot.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.