Who Is Tanveer Sangha? – The 23-year-old Star Set To Replace Adam Zampa in T20Is Against India 

He last played a T20I in 2023.

Australia have recalled Tanveer Sangha for the T20I series against India, which is set to begin on October 29. He will replace Adam Zampa in the early part of the series and will have an opportunity to prove his mettle.

The home side had to make a few changes ahead of the five-match series. Zampa had to leave the squad for personal reasons and is expected to be available for the final two games. That has given Tanveer another life in international cricket.

Tanveer Sangha — A Promising Talent On Comeback Trail

Former Australia Under-19 star Tanveer Sangha has been rated highly in the domestic circuit since his early days. He made his debut in international cricket at the age of 21 on the tour of South Africa in August.

The leg-spinner shone on his first appearance on the big stage, picking up four for 31 in four overs. He made his ODI debut on the same tour and was on the tour of India in November that year. He hasn’t been part of the T20I set-up since, featuring in seven games.

However, Tanveer Sangha is on a comeback trail after putting in some solid performances in white-ball cricket. He was the leading wicket-taker in the recent fifty-over series against India A, where he bagged seven wickets in three innings.

The Sydney Thunder youngster has been an excellent performer in the Big Bash League (BBL). He has taken 53 wickets from 42 games at an economy of 7.25. He was also part of the Los Angeles Knight Riders in Major League Cricket (MLC) this year, where he claimed nine scalps in six games at 9.09 rpo.

Limited Opportunities So Far, But Bright Future For Australia

The dynamics of bowling attack for teams which play most of their cricket outside the subcontinent are such that they can have only one specialist spinner in the side. Australia have had Adam Zampa delivering at a high level for years, and that has meant limited opportunities for Tanveer Sangha. It’s the same fate Stuart McGill suffered when the late great Shane Warne was at the peak of his powers.

Having said that, Tanveer is only 23 years of age and has time on his side. Zampa, who is 10 years older, might not hang around for long. Tanveer, being the next best wrist spinner in Australia, has a bright future. This series against India is his chance to show the team management that he is ready to carry forward the mantle.

