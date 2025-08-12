News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
MP T20 League
Social Reactions
Betting Tips
Contact
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
More
Tim David Flexes Muscle, Dispatches a Maximum Out Of the Park In AUS vs SA 2nd T20I [WATCH]
australia-cricket

Tim David Flexes Muscle, Dispatches a Maximum Out Of the Park In AUS vs SA 2nd T20I [WATCH]

Amogh Bodas
Amogh Bodas
Last updated: August 12, 2025
3 min read

Australia were chasing 219 in the second T20I.

Tim David Flexes Muscle, Dispatches a Maximum Out Of the Park In AUS vs SA 2nd T20I [WATCH]

Out of the park! Tim David was very much in the mood before he was dismissed for a well-made fifty in the second T20I between Australia and South Africa. South African scored a monumental 218/7, on the back of a magnificent century from Dewald Brevis. The youngster registered his first-ever ton in the shortest format of the game to propel the Proteas towards the total. However, in the second innings, David looked in some tremendous form too. The hard-hitter tonked a delivery from Nqabuyomzi Peter to dispatch it out of the stadium.

Upcoming – oneday – Wooloowin
India A Women tour of Australia, Oneday, 2025
13 Aug 2025, 05:00 AM IST
Australia A Women AUSA-W

India A Women INDA-W

Fixtures
Live – t20 – Visakhapatnam
Andhra Premier League, 2025
Bhimavaram Bulls BVB

191/4

Amaravati Royals AMR

152/7

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Visakhapatnam
Andhra Premier League, 2025
12 Aug 2025, 06:30 PM IST
Vijayawada Sunshiners VSS

Simhadri Vizag Lions SVL

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Visakhapatnam
Andhra Premier League, 2025
13 Aug 2025, 01:30 PM IST
Royals of Rayalaseema ROR

Tungabhadra Warriors TBW

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Visakhapatnam
Andhra Premier League, 2025
13 Aug 2025, 06:30 PM IST
Vijayawada Sunshiners VSS

Bhimavaram Bulls BVB

Fixtures Standings
Live – t20 – Central Delhi
Delhi Premier League , 2025
Outer Delhi Warriors ODW

58/5

Central Delhi Kings CDK

161/8

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Central Delhi
Delhi Premier League , 2025
12 Aug 2025, 07:00 PM IST
Purani Delhi 6 PD

East Delhi Riders EDR

Fixtures Standings
Result – t10 – Croatia
ECS Croatia T10 , 2025
Zagreb Warriors ZGW

71/8

Zagreb Sokol ZAS

129/5

Zagreb Sokol beat Zagreb Warriors by 58 runs

Fixtures Standings
Result – t10 – Croatia
ECS Croatia T10 , 2025
Zagreb Sokol ZAS

134/7

Sir Oliver Split SOS

91/4

Zagreb Sokol beat Sir Oliver Split by 43 runs

Fixtures Standings
Live – t10 – Croatia
ECS Croatia T10 , 2025
Zagreb Warriors ZGW

100/6

Rijeka Markhors RJM

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Croatia
ECS Croatia T10 , 2025
12 Aug 2025, 06:15 PM IST
Zagreb Sokol ZAS

Sir Oliver Split SOS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Croatia
ECS Croatia T10 , 2025
12 Aug 2025, 08:15 PM IST
Zagreb Warriors ZGW

Rijeka Markhors RJM

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Croatia
ECS Croatia T10 , 2025
13 Aug 2025, 12:15 PM IST
Rijeka Markhors RJM

Sir Oliver Split SOS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Croatia
ECS Croatia T10 , 2025
13 Aug 2025, 02:15 PM IST
Zagreb Assassins ZGA

Rijeka Markhors RJM

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Croatia
ECS Croatia T10 , 2025
13 Aug 2025, 04:15 PM IST
Sir Oliver Split SOS

Zagreb Assassins ZGA

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Croatia
ECS Croatia T10 , 2025
13 Aug 2025, 06:15 PM IST
Zagreb Warriors ZGW

Sir Oliver Split SOS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Croatia
ECS Croatia T10 , 2025
13 Aug 2025, 08:15 PM IST
Zagreb Assassins ZGA

Rijeka Markhors RJM

Fixtures Standings
Live – oneday – Northern Ireland
England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025
Yorkshire YOR

Lancashire LAN

136/3

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – oneday – United Kingdom
England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025
13 Aug 2025, 03:30 PM IST
Durham DURH

Middlesex MID

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – oneday – Kibworth
England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025
13 Aug 2025, 03:30 PM IST
Leicestershire LEI

Nottinghamshire NOT

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – oneday – Northern Ireland
England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025
13 Aug 2025, 03:30 PM IST
Birmingham Bears BB

Kent KENT

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – oneday – United Kingdom
England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025
13 Aug 2025, 03:30 PM IST
Worcestershire WOR

Hampshire HAM

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – oneday – London
England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025
13 Aug 2025, 03:30 PM IST
Surrey SURR

Glamorgan GLAM

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan
GTC Spring T20 Cup, 2nd Edition, 2025
Gauhati Town Club GTC

142/4

City Cricket Club CCC

138/5

Gauhati Town Club beat City Cricket Club by 6 wickets

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan
GTC Spring T20 Cup, 2nd Edition, 2025
Bud Cricket Club BCC

123/10

Nabajyoti Club NAJC

124/5

Nabajyoti Club beat Bud Cricket Club by 5 wickets

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan
GTC Spring T20 Cup, 2nd Edition, 2025
13 Aug 2025, 10:00 AM IST
Bud Cricket Club BCC

Guwahati Giants GUG

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – oneday – Cork
Ireland Inter-Provincial Limited Over Cup, 2025
13 Aug 2025, 03:15 PM IST
Leinster Lightning LLG

Munster Reds MUR

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – oneday – Magheramason
Ireland Inter-Provincial Limited Over Cup, 2025
13 Aug 2025, 03:15 PM IST
Northern Knights (Ireland) NK

North West Warriors NWW

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Kuwait City
KCC T10 Summer League, 2025
12 Aug 2025, 10:15 PM IST
Bader & Nie Cricket Club BNC

Khan Zalmi Kings KZK

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Kuwait City
KCC T10 Summer League, 2025
13 Aug 2025, 12:15 AM IST
Tally Rangers TCC

Kuwait Swedish KUMS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Kuwait City
KCC T10 Summer League, 2025
13 Aug 2025, 10:15 PM IST
Jhelum Jaguars JJ

SBS CC SBSCC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Kuwait City
KCC T10 Summer League, 2025
14 Aug 2025, 12:15 AM IST
NCM Investment NCMI

Bihar CC BCC

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Klang
MCA Men’s T20 Inter-State Championship, 2025
Kuala Lumpur KLPR

101/1

Johor JOR

100/10

Kuala Lumpur beat Johor by 9 wickets

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Klang
MCA Men’s T20 Inter-State Championship, 2025
Perak PRK

106/5

Selangor SEL

101/10

Perak beat Selangor by 5 wickets

Fixtures Standings
Live – t20 – Mysuru
Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20, 2025
Hubli Tigers HBT

216/4

Shivamogga Lions SML

4/0

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Mysuru
Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20, 2025
12 Aug 2025, 07:15 PM IST
Mysore Warriors MYW

Gulbarga Mystics GBM

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Mysuru
Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20, 2025
13 Aug 2025, 03:15 PM IST
Bengaluru Blasters BNB

Hubli Tigers HBT

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Mysuru
Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20, 2025
13 Aug 2025, 07:15 PM IST
Mangalore Dragons MGD

Shivamogga Lions SML

Fixtures Standings
Toss – oneday – San Fernando
Pakistan tour of West Indies, ODI, 2025
12 Aug 2025, 07:00 PM IST
West Indies WI

Pakistan PAK

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Colombo
SLC T20 League, 2025
13 Aug 2025, 01:30 PM IST
SLC Blues SLBL

SLC Greys SLGY

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Marrara
South Africa tour of Australia, 2025
Australia AUS

165/10

South Africa SA

218/7

South Africa beat Australia by 53 runs

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – 100-ball – Birmingham
The Hundred Mens Competition 2025
12 Aug 2025, 11:00 PM IST
Birmingham Phoenix BIP

Oval Invincibles OVI

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – 100-ball – United Kingdom
The Hundred Mens Competition 2025
13 Aug 2025, 07:30 PM IST
Southern Brave SOB

Northern Superchargers NOS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – 100-ball – United Kingdom
The Hundred Mens Competition 2025
13 Aug 2025, 11:00 PM IST
Welsh Fire WEF

Manchester Originals MAO

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – 100-ball – Birmingham
The Hundred Women’s Competition, 2025
12 Aug 2025, 07:30 PM IST
Birmingham Phoenix Women BIP-W

Oval Invincibles Women OIW-W

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – 100-ball – United Kingdom
The Hundred Women’s Competition, 2025
13 Aug 2025, 04:00 PM IST
Southern Brave Women SBW-W

Northern Superchargers Women NOS-W

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – 100-ball – United Kingdom
The Hundred Women’s Competition, 2025
13 Aug 2025, 07:30 PM IST
Welsh Fire Women WFW-W

Manchester Originals Women MOW-W

Fixtures Standings

The incident occurred on the last ball of the seventh over of the second innings. Peter banged the ball in short, and Tim David was ready and waiting for it. He went on to the backfoot to smash the ball over deep mid-wicket, as it sailed out of the stadium. This was the second six from David in the same over by Peter. Moreover, both the sixes were hit in the same region. David was dismissed for a well-crafted 50 off just 24 deliveries.

Watch this tremendous hit from Tim David to hit Peter for a six. Right from when the ball hit the bat, there was no doubt that it was going to land outside the stadium.

ALSO READ:

Tim David – Australia’s Trump Card For T20Is

Tim David in the shortest format has been a force to reckon with. His exploits with the bat are earning a lot of attention across the globe. Moreover, he has represented 10 franchises across the world in different T20 leagues, and continues to be a destructive batter for every team. In the first T20I of the series, David scored a brilliant 83 to steer Australia to a competitive total. The hosts registered victory by 17 runs in that game, starting off in a positive manner.

If Australia are to create an impact in the T20 World Cup next year, a lot will depend on Tim David and his batting. The Australians are slowly moulding themselves into an aggressive team, and have shown glimpses of that in both the T20Is played against South Africa. Having said that, it is no secret that going all in comes with its own repercussions. They will have to bear the brunt of their batting order collapsing sometimes. But if it clicks the way it did for David today, they would take it with both hands.

David has played 50 matches in the Indian Premier League (IPL). He has scored 846 runs at an average of 32.53. But that is not the best part. The best part for the explosive batter is his strike-rate, which stands at 173.36. The Major League Cricket (MLC) has been his most successful league in terms of average. In 10 innings, he has scored 236 runs with an average of 33.71. Hard hitting remains to be an extremely under-rated skill, and requires a lot of power in the core of the batter. If Tim David is able to pull off these exploits for the long-term, it would mean the world to Australia.

AUS vs SA
Australia
South Africa
Tim David
Amogh Bodas
Amogh Bodas

Related posts

Lhuan-dre Pretorius hit a gigantic six that landed on the roof off Glenn Maxwell during the second T20I in Darwin.

Lhuan-Dre Pretorius Capitalises Dropped Catch With Monumental 107m Six on the Roof off Glenn Maxwell [WATCH]

It came right from the middle of the willow and travelled a whopping 107 meters deep into the boundary.
4:32 pm
Darpan Jain
Why is Josh Inglis Not in Australia Playing XI for SA vs AUS 2nd T20I?

Why is Josh Inglis Not in Australia Playing XI for AUS vs SA 2nd T20I?

3:22 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
Star Australia Batter Tim David Hails Team's Approach After AUS vs SA 1st T20I Win, Discusses ODI Return Prospects

Star Australia Batter Hails Team’s Approach After AUS vs SA 1st T20I Win, Discusses ODI Return Prospects

He scored 83 runs off 52 balls last night.
August 11, 2025
Sreejita Sen
glenn maxwell boundary catch aus vs sa 1st t20i ryan rickleton

Glenn Maxwell Pulls Off A Stunner On Boundary To Dismiss Ryan Rickleton In Aus vs SA 1st T20I [WATCH]

Australia set South Africa a target of 179 at
August 10, 2025
Samarnath Soory
Marcus Stoinis Australia

Has Marcus Stoinis Slipped Out of Australia’s Plans Ahead of T20 World Cup 2026?

Marcus Stoinis provided balance and consistency to the unit.
3:48 am
Darpan Jain
RCB Star Tim David Smashes Insane 109m Six To Roof Of Stadium During AUS vs SA 1st T20I

RCB Star Tim David Smashes Insane 109m Six To Roof Of Stadium During AUS vs SA 1st T20I [WATCH]

He launched the first delivery of the 12th over out of the Marrara Oval Stadium.
August 10, 2025
Sreejita Sen
News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
MP T20 League
Social Reactions
Betting Tips
Contact
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy. Gambling products may not be available in some regions. Make sure you're aware of and follow the applicable laws in your region when using these products. These services might be limited or are not available for users from the State of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. Please be aware that these games may be habit-forming or financially risky. Play responsibly and at your own risk.