Tim David Flexes Muscle, Dispatches a Maximum Out Of the Park In AUS vs SA 2nd T20I [WATCH]

Australia were chasing 219 in the second T20I.

Out of the park! Tim David was very much in the mood before he was dismissed for a well-made fifty in the second T20I between Australia and South Africa. South African scored a monumental 218/7, on the back of a magnificent century from Dewald Brevis. The youngster registered his first-ever ton in the shortest format of the game to propel the Proteas towards the total. However, in the second innings, David looked in some tremendous form too. The hard-hitter tonked a delivery from Nqabuyomzi Peter to dispatch it out of the stadium.

The incident occurred on the last ball of the seventh over of the second innings. Peter banged the ball in short, and Tim David was ready and waiting for it. He went on to the backfoot to smash the ball over deep mid-wicket, as it sailed out of the stadium. This was the second six from David in the same over by Peter. Moreover, both the sixes were hit in the same region. David was dismissed for a well-crafted 50 off just 24 deliveries.

Watch this tremendous hit from Tim David to hit Peter for a six. Right from when the ball hit the bat, there was no doubt that it was going to land outside the stadium.

Tim David – Australia’s Trump Card For T20Is

Tim David in the shortest format has been a force to reckon with. His exploits with the bat are earning a lot of attention across the globe. Moreover, he has represented 10 franchises across the world in different T20 leagues, and continues to be a destructive batter for every team. In the first T20I of the series, David scored a brilliant 83 to steer Australia to a competitive total. The hosts registered victory by 17 runs in that game, starting off in a positive manner.

If Australia are to create an impact in the T20 World Cup next year, a lot will depend on Tim David and his batting. The Australians are slowly moulding themselves into an aggressive team, and have shown glimpses of that in both the T20Is played against South Africa. Having said that, it is no secret that going all in comes with its own repercussions. They will have to bear the brunt of their batting order collapsing sometimes. But if it clicks the way it did for David today, they would take it with both hands.

David has played 50 matches in the Indian Premier League (IPL). He has scored 846 runs at an average of 32.53. But that is not the best part. The best part for the explosive batter is his strike-rate, which stands at 173.36. The Major League Cricket (MLC) has been his most successful league in terms of average. In 10 innings, he has scored 236 runs with an average of 33.71. Hard hitting remains to be an extremely under-rated skill, and requires a lot of power in the core of the batter. If Tim David is able to pull off these exploits for the long-term, it would mean the world to Australia.