Travis Head Pitches in With Cheeky Comment To Steve Smith in Post-match Press Conference After Perth Test Heroics [WATCH]

The left-handed batter scored 123 runs in the fourth innings of the Test in Perth.

The other option was to open with Nathan Lyon. But we went with Travis Head instead, said Australia captain Steve Smith in the post-match interview. The hosts would be thanking the almighty with the choice they made, after Travis Head displayed one of the best Ashes knocks that have been played in the history of the series.

The 31-year-old came out all guns blazing, and took the attack to the opposition soon after surviving the initial burst from Jofra Archer and Gus Atkinson. He scored a century off just 69 deliveries, which happens to be the second-fastest ton in the Ashes after Adam Gilchrist. The left-handed batter was dismissed for 123 runs, but it was too late for the visitors to launch a comeback. ‘

The Test match which started on November 21 got over within two days of commencement, raising discussions over where the longest format is heading. That being said, it was more because of the choices of shots that were played by batters which led to the game ending quickly. The pitch played its part too, and the spectators who had tickets in hand for the next three days of the Test will now have an empty calendar.

However, a funny incident took place in the post-match press conference. A journalist asked Steve Smith if the knock played by Travis Head was the best knock he had ever seen in his career. Before Steve Smith could answer that, Travis Head jumped in with a reply that had the Australian skipper in splits.

The Travis Head Blitz Rocks England

England skipper Ben Stokes was not reluctant to admit that Travis Head’s knock did take them by surprise, as it was something that they were not expecting. To add to that, the pitch was not allowing the batters to do a lot, but Travis Head found a way out and went berserk, leaving little room for the bowlers to make any adjustments.

With the result not panning out in favour of the Englishmen, the climb for the next four Tests will be extremely steep. The visitors will now head to Brisbane for the second Test, in which skipper Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood will be making potential comebacks. Ben Stokes & Co. will have to find ways to come back into the series and put pressure on the Australians.

One of the major concerns will lie around Joe Root. The English No.4 was not amongst the runs in Perth, and will have to bounce back if England are to create any impact in the series. He was dismissed for a duck and eight runs respectively in both the innings by Mitchell Starc. Though the first innings dismissal had him opened up, he ended up deflecting the ball onto his stumps in the second innings.

