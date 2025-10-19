Why Is Cameron Green Not in Australia Squad for India Series?

He was a part of the recent South Africa series.

Australia are currently taking over India in the ODI series opener in Perth. Alongside skipper Pat Cummins, wicketkeeper-batter Alex Carey, and leg-spinner Adam Zampa, the all-rounder Cameron Green is another notable absentee in the AUS vs IND series.

Details of India’s tour of Australia 2025

Cameron Green Ruled Out of India’s Tour of Australia 2025

The 26-year-old had just started to regain his full strength since his lower-spine surgery last year. Cameron Green picked up his form soon after returning from the injury layoff. After a cheap dismissal for just three runs in the home series opener against South Africa, he went on to notch up 35 runs, followed by an unbeaten 118, in the remaining two fixtures.

Green resumed bowling duties in the Sheffield Shield 2025-26 after nearly a 12-month gap. He went on to scalp a wicket on the second delivery of his return. He also added 43 runs to Western Australia’s tally in their first-round fixture against New South Wales.

However, the player recently felt a low-grade side soreness. Thus, Cameron Green is sidelined from the ongoing 50-over series against India, keeping in mind The Ashes 2025. With just one month remaining for the mega red-ball clash between the arch-rivals, Australia and England, the hosts are not willing to take any risks over the fitness of their key players.

The veteran Aussie batter, Marnus Labuschagne, has replaced the all-rounder in the hosts’ squad for the three ODIs. Following a long-standing lean patch of form, the batter has finally found his lost touch with three back-to-back hundreds across List-A and First-Class cricket.

ODI Squad Against India

Mitchell Marsh (C), Xavier Bartlett, Alex Carey, Cooper Connolly, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Marnus Labuschagne, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Mitchell Owen, Matthew Renshaw, Matthew Short, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, and Matthew Kuhnemann (for 1st ODI).

