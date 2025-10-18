Why Is Pat Cummins Not in Australia Squad for India Series

His last ODI appearance came in November 2024.

An enthralling eight-match fixture between Australia and India will kickoff with the first ODI in Perth. The three 50-over matches will then be followed by five T20Is, starting on October 29 in Canberra. However, skipper Pat Cummins has been a significant omission in the hosts’ squad for the AUS vs IND ODI series.

Details of India’s tour of Australia 2025

Why Is Pat Cummins Not Playing ODI Series Against India?

Cummins, the Test and ODI captain of Australia, is currently nursing a severe back injury. It has been revealed that the pacer has suffered lumbar bone stress issues following the team’s Test series in the Caribbean in July 2025. Moreover, the player is almost certain to miss the Ashes 2025 opener at the same venue due to the issue.

However, in a recent media interaction, the seamer noted that he has already started his recovery for the upcoming mega red-ball series. It is likely to see him back in action for the second Australia vs England Test, starting on December 4 at the Gabba.

“I’m running today and running kind of every second day, and each run’s a little bit longer, and then we get into bowling prep next week. So I’m probably a couple of weeks away before actually putting on the spikes and bowling out on the turf,” stated Cummins.

Pat Cummins in Recent ODIs

The 32-year-old has bagged 143 scalps in 90 ODI matches, which includes six four-wicket hauls and a fifer. He also had a decent campaign in the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 while leading Australia to their record sixth ODI title. The skipper had snared 15 wickets in 11 matches at an economy of 5.75.

But since the ICC event, the bowler has featured in only two home 50-over fixtures against Pakistan. Cummins’ last ODI appearance came in November 2024 in Adelaide, where he went wicketless as the visitors registered a thumping nine-wicket victory with a huge 23.3 overs remaining.

Australia ODI Squad Against India

Mitchell Marsh (C), Xavier Bartlett, Alex Carey, Cooper Connolly, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Marnus Labuschagne, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Mitchell Owen, Matthew Renshaw, Matthew Short, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa.

