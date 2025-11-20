The 1st Test will begin on November 21.

Australia are taking on England in the first Test of the Ashes 2025 at the Optus Stadium in Perth. One of the biggest absentees from the Australian playing XI is their captain, Pat Cummins. Instead, Steve Smith will lead the hosts in the 1st Test.

Why is Pat Cummins not Playing Ashes 2025 1st Test?

Australia captain Pat Cummins has been ruled out of the series opener against England due to a back stress injury that was detected after their 3-0 whitewash of the West Indies in July.

It is a big blow for Australia to lose their influential captain and premier fast bowler. In October, Cummins had already said that he was unlikely to play the 1st Test, and when Australia announced the squad for the Perth Test, his name was missing.

Although the 32-year-old is not fit for the opening match, he has already returned to bowling in the nets at full intensity and is likely to be available for the second Test in Brisbane, starting on December 4.

Since the injury, he has missed every white-ball series for Australia, including those against South Africa, New Zealand, and India.

Along with Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood and Sean Abbott are also missing the 1st Test due to injuries, adding to Australia’s concerns. Jake Weatherald and Brendan Doggett are set to make their debut.

Australia Playing XI

Usman Khawaja, Jake Weatherald, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith (c), Travis Head, Cameron Green, Alex Carey (wk), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Brendan Doggett, and Scott Boland.

