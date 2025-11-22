Why Is Travis Head Opening for Australia in The Third Innings of Ashes 2025 1st Test?

Fans might be wondering why Travis Head has opened with Jake Weatherald in the third innings of the Ashes 2025 1st Test, instead of their veteran opener Usman Khawaja.

Why Travis Head Opened for Australia Instead of Usman Khawaja?

The 38-year-old spent a long time off the field due to discomfort and receiving treatment. Hence, Khawaja will now have to wait for the same time period on the sidelines before entering the ground.

The same incident also took place on the opening day of the Ashes 2025 1st Test, as Marnus Labuschagne opened the innings with the debutant Weatherald.

At the time of writing, the hosts are at 39 for no loss after eight overs with Head (26) and Weatherald (13) at the crease. They need 166 runs more to go 1-0 up in the marquee red-ball series.

