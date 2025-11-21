Usman Khawaja didn't open for Australia.

Why is Usman Khawaja not opening for Australia in the 1st Ashes 2025 Test? Many fans and viewers have been wondering the same since the start of the second innings in Perth.

Why is Usman Khawaja not opening for Australia in 1st Ashes 2025 Test?

The reason for Khawaja’s absence from the top is his unavailability on the field during the first innings. He was off the field for a considerable period after England’s eighth wicket fell and couldn’t return in time before the opponent bundled inside 32.5 overs.

ALSO READ:

Hence, he was not allowed to open the innings because he must now wait for the same amount of time on the sidelines before coming in to bat. The rule becomes effective if a fielder has spent more than eight minutes off the ground during the fielding innings.

What does the ICC rule say about a fielder leaving the field of play?

The ICC has put certain restrictions on fielders to prevent them from taking unnecessary advantage by sitting in the pavilion. Under the same rule, Khawaja has been restricted from opening the innings.

According to ICC clause 24.2.3.2, “If a player is absent from the field for longer than 8 minutes, the player shall not be permitted to bat in the match until his team’s batting innings has been in progress for the length of playing time that is equal to the unexpired Penalty time carried forward from the previous innings. However, once his side has lost five wickets in its batting innings, he may bat immediately. If any unexpired penalty time remains at the end of that batting innings, it is carried forward to the next and subsequent innings of the match.”

Khawaja went off the field for some stretching after being a bit stiff and spent more than eight minutes outside, making him ineligible to open. So, that answers ‘Why is Usman Khawaja not opening for Australia in the 1st Ashes 2025 Test?’.

Australia lost an early wicket in the second innings

As if Usman Khawaja’s absence wasn’t enough, Australia were off to the worst possible start, with debutant Jake Weatherald getting out on the second ball of the innings. Ironically, his wicket was too early in the innings that Khawaja couldn’t even come at No.3 since the cooling period wasn’t over.

Jofra Archer dismissed debutant Jake Weatherald with the second ball of the innings after this call was overturned. #Ashes | #DRSChallenge | @westpac pic.twitter.com/7jtf1JpJlD — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) November 21, 2025

Hence, Steve Smith had to walk out and partner with Marnus Labuschagne, who opened in Khawaja’s absence. For now, Khawaja has served the required time waiting in the dugout and will be eligible to bat whenever the second wicket falls.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.