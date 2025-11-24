Will Usman Khawaja Play in Ashes 2025 2nd Test? Australia Head Coach Shares Injury Update

He made just two runs in the previous fixture.

Australia have continued to put up a dominant show in the marquee red-ball clashes against England on their home soil. They have gained an early lead in the Ashes 2025, handing the visitors a thumping eight-wicket victory in the series opener. But amidst the hosts’ rapid two-day win, the veteran batter Usman Khawaja’s injury issues had left the fans worried over his appearances in the upcoming fixtures.

Andrew McDonald Reveals Usman Khawaja Injury Update

The 38-year-old had suffered back issues while fielding in both innings of the Perth Test. After spending a huge chunk of time out of the action to receive medical attention, he could not open for Australia, alongside the debutant Jake Weatherald.

According to the ICC rules and guidelines, a player must spend a similar amount of time in the dugout to re-enter the ground. This forced the hosts to partner Weatherald with Marnus Labuschagne and Travis Head in subsequent innings, which later made the way for a masterclass from the latter.

“That back spasm took its toll in the first innings and got worse into day two, which is something that’s pretty common. It’s difficult once your back starts going into spasm to get it under control,” stated the head coach.

Previously, several former players had criticised Khawaja for engaging in long sessions of golf just before the Ashes 2025 opening day. But the Cricket Australia (CA) chief executive, Todd Greenberg, had dismissed the event as the reason behind his back spasms. Currently, the Aussies’ head coach is optimistic about Khawaja regaining his match-fitness for the Ashes 2025 2nd Test at The Gabba, Brisbane.

“I’m not sure where he’s at, medically. There was discussions around further investigation to whether it was more serious than what we first anticipated. We get to camp in six days time [in Brisbane]. A lot of information to gather between now and then. Hopefully he’s fit and available for selection,” noted McDonald.

Coming on the back of a decent Sheffield Shield form, the batter managed just two runs at No.4 in the series opener. But after witnessing a whirlwind fourth innings show, the management might consider not sending him back to his previous spot of No.5 for the series.

Moreover, Queensland opener Matt Renshaw has continued his purple patch of form in the Sheffield Shield 2025-26. Following his 101 against West Australia, the batter has notched up another sublime 112 facing Victoria in the latest clash of the tournament. Additionally, Josh Inglis has also made a strong case for his return to the Australia Test XI with a recent 125 not out against the England Lions.

