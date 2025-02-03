News
‘I Was Forced’: Former Pakistan Player Predicts Babar Azam’s Excuse if He Fails To Perform in Champions Trophy 2025
Champions Trophy 2025
Last updated: February 3, 2025

Chandra Moulee Das
Chandra Moulee Das

Babar will play a key role in Pakistan's title defence.

Pakistan are not only gearing up to host the Champions Trophy 2025 but are also the defending champions, having won the last edition of the tournament back in 2017.

Notably, the Men in Green will be without the services of talented opening batter Saim Ayub for the mega-event, who is missing the tournament due to injury concerns.

In his absence, former Pakistan skipper Babar Azam is expected to take the opening slot alongside Fakhar Zaman and will play a key role in Pakistan’s title defence.

However, former Pakistan cricketer Basit Ali made an unusual remark about Babar, stating that he would not be under pressure and predicted the excuse the star batter can use in case his performance goes south.

Basit said in a video on his YouTube channel, “Babar’s place in the team will remain unaffected, irrespective of his performance in the Champions Trophy. I hope Babar performs. If he performs, he will say I played for Pakistan. If he doesn’t perform, he will say I was forcefully made to open”. 

Babar Azam has limited experience opening in ODIs

Interestingly, Babar has opened the batting for Pakistan in just two ODIs which was way back in 2015. In those couple of outings, the 30-year-old managed to score 26 runs with a highest of 22 and an average of 13.

Following that, Babar has been a key player for the national team, batting mostly at the number three position. However, he has consistently opened for Pakistan in T20Is for over two years and has impressive stats, including three centuries.

Speaking about Pakistan’s Champions Trophy 2025 schedule, they play their opening match against New Zealand on February 19 after which the Mohammad Rizwan-led side will head to Dubai for a highly anticipated fixture against India, scheduled for February 23.

