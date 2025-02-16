Heated Argument Between Gautam Gambhir & Agarkar Over This India Player in Champions Trophy 2025 Selection Meet: Reports

He scored 181 runs at an average of 60.33, with two fifties, despite initial intentions to bench him in the first ODI to try out a left-right top order.

There was a heated discussion between Gautam Gambhir and chief selector Ajit Agarkar during India’s Champions Trophy selection meeting regarding Shreyas Iyer’s place in the squad. The uncertainty revolves around the middle-order slots, with Gambhir emphasizing the importance of a left-right batting combination.

Iyer Shines in the England ODI Series

India’s strategy has changed from a top-heavy batting order to a well-balanced middle order. The just-concluded ODI series against England showcased this strength, with Iyer being the top run-scorer in the middle order.

Selection Debate Over Shreyas Iyer’s Spot

According to TOI, there was an intense argument in the selection session about Shreyas Iyer’s inclusion in the team and the selection for the second wicketkeeper’s position. This indicates that Iyer’s place was not fixed, with selectors arguing about his role and performance. Likewise, debate over the second wicketkeeper implies that there were varying opinions as to who would be the back-up keeper, possibly due to form, fitness, or team balance issues.

“Sources indicated that there had been heated debate in the selection meeting around retaining Shreyas Iyer in the team and over the second wicketkeeper’s slot,” TOI reports.

Shreyas Iyer Grabs His Chance

Luckily for Shreyas and India, he made full use of the opportunity given to him in the first ODI in Nagpur. Initially, he was not part of the playing XI, but an injury to Virat Kohli gave him a chance. Shreyas took full advantage of it, scoring a quickfire fifty after India struggled, losing two early wickets. In the end, India won the match.

Shreyas maintained his good touch in the second ODI, scoring 44, and impressed once again in the third with 78. He demonstrated his consistency and why he is a key player in the middle order. He will be vital player for India in the upcoming Champions Trophy.

