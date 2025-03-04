News
Last updated: March 4, 2025

‘Mein maar raha tha’: Frustrated KL Rahul tells Virat Kohli after latter’s dismissal in Champions Trophy 2025 semi-final [WATCH]

Vishnu PN
Vishnu PN

KL Rahul was frustrated after Virat Kohli's dismissal in the Champions Trophy 2025 semi-final against Australia.

KL Rahul

KL Rahul cut a frustrated figure following Virat Kohli’s dismissal during India’s run-chase in the Champions Trophy 2025 semi-final against Australia in Dubai on Tuesday.

Rahul vents frustration after Kohli’s dismissal

After Kohli got out in the 43rd over of the chase for 84, Rahul at the other end told Kohli “Main maar raha tha na yaar (I was hitting it, man)”. Rahul was batting on 31 runs when Kohli was dismissed. India defeated Australia by four wickets in the first semi-final on Tuesday to qualify for the final of the 2025 Champions Trophy.

ALSO READ:

The Men in Blue were asked to field first after Australia won the toss and opted to bat. Mohammed Shami struck in the third over to dismiss Cooper Connolly, who was caught by KL Rahul. Travis Head, who has haunted India on multiple occasions, managed just 39 runs off 33 balls this time around. Skipper Steve Smith led from the front with a knock of 73, whereas Alex Carey (61) also did his bit. Carey and Smith were involved in a 54-run stand for the fifth wicket. Barring the duo, none of them were able to convert starts and Australia were restricted to 264 after seemingly being in a position to post 300 at one stage.

India’s run-chase vs Australia

India lost Shubman Gill (8) and skipper Rohit Sharma (28) in the first powerplay of their run chase. Virat Kohli, India’s “chase master”, had his task cut out and he played a valuable knock of 84 from 98 deliveries. The former India captain was caught by Ben Dwarshuis at long-on off Adam Zampa’s ball.

Kohli, who forged a 91-run stand with Shreyas Iyer (45), built a 47-run stand with Rahul (42*) for the fifth wicket. Hardik Pandya (28) also contributed valuable runs before being dismissed by Nathan Ellis in the 48th over. However, India needed less than 10 runs at that stage and Rahul and Ravindra Jadeja ensured that the Men in Blue crossed the finish line without any more fuss.

India will take on either South Africa or New Zealand in Sunday’s final in Dubai. The Proteas will lock horns against the Kiwis in the second semi-final in Lahore on Wednesday.

