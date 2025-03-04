News
Rohit Sharma Champions Trophy 2025
champions-trophy-2025
Last updated: March 4, 2025

Skipper Rohit Sharma achieves unique feat as India beat Australia to reach Champions Trophy 2025 final

Vishnu PN
Vishnu PN

Rohit Sharma achieved a unique feat as India reached the final of the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy.

Rohit Sharma Champions Trophy 2025

India skipper Rohit Sharma achieved a unique milestone when his team defeated Australia in the first semi-final of the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy on Tuesday. Rohit became the first-ever captain to make the finals of each of the four men’s ICC tournaments. He had led India to the summit clashes of 2023 World Test Championship (WTC) and the 2023 ODI World Cup, both which India lost to Australia.

The Men in Blue also reached the final of the 2024 T20 World Cup under Rohit Sharma’s captaincy, where they defeated South Africa. And now, the Rohit Sharma-led side have qualified for the final of the 2025 Champions Trophy, with the summit clash taking place in Dubai. India will take on either South Africa or New Zealand in the final.

How India defeated Australia

Australia won the toss and opted to bat against India. The Men in Yellow named Cooper Connolly and Tanveer Sangha in the playing XI, with Spencer Johnson missing out.

ALSO READ:

The Men in Blue drew first blood with Mohammed Shami getting rid of Connolly for a duck. Travis Head and Steve Smith (73) looked to revive the Aussies, but the former was dismissed by Varun Chakravarthy for 39 in the ninth over. Steve Smith and Alex Carey (61) held the fort with a 54-run stand, but the loss of regular wickets meant that Australia were bowled out for 264.

Kohli, Iyer and Rahul seal India’s chase

Ben Dwarshuis and Cooper Connolly struck in the first powerplay to dismiss Shubman Gill and Rohit Sharma respectively. However, Virat Kohli (84) and Shreyas Iyer (45) came to the rescue as they forged a 91-run stand for the third wicket.

Even after Iyer’s dismissal in the 27th over, Kohli found enough support from Axar Patel (27) and KL Rahul (42*), with the latter staying till the end. Hardik Pandya scored 28 runs from 24 balls before being dismissed in the 48th over. India, though, had victory in their sight with the score reading 259-6. In the end, Rahul and Ravindra Jadeja sealed India’s four-wicket win.

Champions Trophy 2025
Cricket
India
India vs Australia
Rohit Sharma

