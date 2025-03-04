News
Hardik Pandya
news
Last updated: March 4, 2025

Injury Scare Before Champions Trophy 2025 Final? India Star Spotted Limping During Semis Against Australia

Chandra Moulee Das
Chandra Moulee Das

The incident happened towards the end of India's innings on the 47th over.

Hardik Pandya

The Indian team secured a convincing victory over Australia in the Champions Trophy 2025 semi-final and booked their berth for the summit clash. Apart from the win, India has momentum on their side and are still unbeaten in the tournament as they aim to reclaim the ICC title after 12 years, having last won it in 2013.

Another good sign is that all the players looked in rhythm and made contributions. Despite all the positives, there will be one major concern for India going into the Final.

Premier all-rounder Hardik Pandya, who put the finishing touches in India’s win with his late quickfire cameo, looked the be struggling in the middle at one point and was seen limping.

The incident happened towards the end of India’s innings on the 47th over. Pandya slapped one over the covers off Zampa and was looking for a second when he was sent back by KL Rahul. It was that instantaneous turn which Pandya took to return is when he felt something with his oblique muscles and was seen subsequently limping.

The Indian management will only hope that the injury is nothing too serious and that he can feature in the Final match.

ALSO READ:

All-round Indian display outclass Aussies in semis

The Indian team put up a stellar display across all departments to dominate the Aussies and knock them out of the Champions Trophy 2025.

Firstly, it was a brilliant bowling performance to restrict Australia to 264, where Shami starred once again with three wickets.

In the chase, it was none other than Virat Kohli who led India’s attack with a well-made 84 although he failed to see thing through. It was a shared contribution from almost every batter in the lineup with KL Rahul capping off the win with a six in the end.

