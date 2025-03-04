‘They Need to Grow Up’ – Gautam Gambhir Lashes Out After India’s Entry into Champions Trophy 2025 Final

Gautam Gambhir slammed critics who questioned India's 'advantage' of playing all Champions Trophy matches in Dubai.

Team India head coach Gautam Gambhir slammed critics wo questioned India having an “unfair advantage” since they are playing all their Champions Trophy 2025 matches in Dubai. Gambhir was speaking at the post-match press conference after the Men in Blue defeated Australia by four wickets to qualify for Sunday’s final.

‘Kaunsi undue advantage?,’ asks Gambhir

India are playing all their matches in Dubai following the team’s refusal to travel to Pakistan due to security concerns. Australia captain Pat Cummins and cricketer-turned-commentator Michael Atherton were among those who claimed an advantage for India because they play at a single venue.

“Kaunsi undue advantage? We practice at ICC Academy where conditions are different from what we get here at the stadium. Some people are perpetual cribbers, they need to grow up,” Gambhir said after India’s win against Australia.

ALSO READ:

Former England captain Jos Buttler and South Africa’s Rassie van der Dussen had also spoken up on the issue. “Not really. I think it’s a unique tournament already, isn’t it, with being hosted here with one team playing in a different place but that’s not something I’m sort of worried too much about at the moment,” Buttler had said.

“You don’t have to be a rocket scientist to know that the ability to train and play in one place, coupled with the absence of any inter-city or inter-country travel, gives India an edge that they will be under pressure to fully exploit,” Van der Dussen had told ESPNCricinfo.

Gambhir hails ‘phenomenal’ Kohli

India were set a target of 265 in their semi-final against Australia on Tuesday. Virat Kohli once again stole the show with a knock of 84 from 98 balls. Gambhir hailed Kohli, calling him “phenomenal ODI player”.

“He is a phenomenal one-day cricketer. He knows how to plan his runs, he knows how to plan whether we are batting first or chasing, he adapts to the conditions really quickly, and that is why experienced and high-quality players are very important,” said the 43-year-old. India will lock horns against either South Africa or New Zealand in the final on Sunday.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.