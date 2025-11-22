4 Wickets, 19 Balls! England Suffer Dramatic Collapse in the Third Innings As Scott Boland and Mitchell Starc Run Riot in Ashes 2025 Perth Test [WATCH].

England had a collapse after going well in the second innings of the 1st Ashes 2025 Test. From 65/1, England slipped to 76/5 in no time.

England lost four wickets inside 19 balls

It started with Ben Duckett’s dismissal right after the Lunch break, as Scott Boland finally reaped rewards after bowling well in the second spell. That started a spree, and England went on to lose three more in no time.

Scott Boland bowled one of those spells and removed Ollie Pope and Harry Brook as well. As if that was not enough, Joe Root couldn’t last long either.

Root was undone by Mitchell Starc, who also completed a 10-fer in the process. This passage ensured Australia were back into the game just when England looked to be going ahead.

Another massive strike from Starc 🔥

Root dragged on, pressure mounting, momentum rolling Australia’s way.



More to follow…

