After An Injury Setback, Chris Woakes Makes Big Revelation Towards His Availability For The Ashes 2025-26

Chris Woakes had sustained the injury during the fifth Test against India.

England all-rounder Chris Woakes has provided a positive update on his suspected shoulder injury, stating that he is now able to move his arm better, although there is scope for improvement.

This development comes with just three months to go for Ashes 2025, which is scheduled to begin on November 21. Woakes had sustained the injury while fielding on day one of the fifth Test against India at The Oval in July, and hadn’t played any part in the Test up until the fifth day.

He came out to bat on the fifth day with England’s score reading 357/9 at a time when the target for the hosts was 374. The 36-year-old walked out to bat with a sling on his injured arm. He battled intense pain, ad while he tried to avoid taking strike, he still managed to run between the wickets with Gus Atkinson at the other end.

Chris Woakes gives injury update ahead of Ashes 2025

Mohammed Siraj eventually cleaned up Atkinson for 17 as England were dismissed for 367. “Certainly good news for me. That’s the best way to look at it. Obviously, I had the sling, and feel like I can move it a lot better now, which is good. Two weeks down the line, and it feels like, once you get a little more movement into it, it will feel a little bit more normal,” Woakes said on Sky Sports.

A few days ago, the Warwickshire cricketer had said that he was ready to take the risk of undergoing rehabilitation over surgery in a bid to be fully fit in time for the Ashes.

Will Chris Woakes undergo surgery?

He gave an update on whether he would opt for a surgery or not. “But, still a lot of work to do. I am just going to try and focus on the rehab and get it as strong as possible. Ideally, not for the surgery for now. We will see how it goes and hopefully I can get nice and strong again,” he added.

In the five-match Test series against India, the veteran took 11 wickets from nine innings at an average of 52.18. He scored just 64 runs from seven innings at an average of 10.66.

Perth will host the first of five Ashes Tests from November 21. Brisbane (December 4-8), Adelaide (December 17-21), Melbourne (December 26-30, Boxing Day Test) and Sydney (January 4-8) will host the remaining four Tests. England haven’t won the Ashes since 2015, when Alastair Cook and Co defeated the Aussies 3-2 at home.