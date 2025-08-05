After Predicting England vs India Series 2–2 Correctly, Dinesh Karthik Makes Bold Prediction for the Ashes Down Under

News
england-cricket

Sagar Paul
Last updated: August 5, 2025
3 min read

Before the ENG vs IND series began, he predicted a 2-2 draw, and that is exactly how it ended.

India won a thrilling final Test against England by just six runs after defending a target of 374. With this win, the five-match series ended in a 2-2 draw. On the last day, England needed only 35 more runs with four wickets left, but Mohammed Siraj took key wickets to help India win.

Dinesh Karthik the Only One to Predict 2-2 Series Scoreline Correctly

Before the series began on June 19, most experts backed England to win the Anderson Tendulkar Trophy. Former England captains Nasser Hussain, Michael Vaughan and Alastair Cook all predicted a 3-1 win for the hosts. Others like Graeme Swann and Jos Buttler went with 4-1. David Lloyd said 4-0 while Phil Tufnell expected a 3-1 result. Even Dale Steyn and Aakash Chopra tipped England to win 3-2.

Only one person got it right, and that was Dinesh Karthik. Before the series began, he predicted a 2-2 draw, and that is exactly how it ended. Things were not going his way on the fourth day of the fifth Test, but India fought back brilliantly to level the series.

Dinesh Karthik Predicts 3-2 Ashes Win for Australia

After correctly predicting the result of the England vs India series, Speaking to Sky Sports Cricket former England captain Nasser Hussain asked Dinesh Karthik to predict the scoreline for the upcoming Ashes series which will start from November. Karthik said he thinks Australia will win the series 3-2.

“3-2 Australia, ” Dinesh Karthik said.

ALSO READ:

England Aiming to End Long Ashes Drought in Australia

Since the summer of 2022, when the Bazball era began in England, the team under Ben Stokes England have played 41 Tests, winning 25 and losing 16.

Now, for the first time, this duo will lead England in an Ashes series in Australia. It will be interesting to see how they perform there. England last won an Ashes series in Australia way back in 2010 to 2011, with a 3-1 victory. Since then, they have struggled, losing 5-0 in 2013-14, 4-0 in 2017-18, and 4-0 again in 2021-22. So this will be a huge challenge.

It will also be a big test for Joe Root, one of England’s best batters, who is still looking for his first century in Australia.

On the other hand, Australia will be under pressure too, as their top order has not been consistent since David Warner retired. This sets up an interesting battle between Australia’s shaky top order and England’s vulnerable bowling attack, which will miss the experience of James Anderson and Stuart Broad, both of whom played in previous Ashes series in Australia.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

Related posts

think-before-you-speak-former-india-all-rounder-ravichandran-ashwin-slams-england-skipper-ben-stokes-for-his-ridiculous-comment-on-injury-substitutes

‘Think Before You Speak’- Former India All-Rounder Slams England Skipper Ben Stokes for His ‘Ridiculous’ Comment on Injury Substitutes

Ben Stokes had opposed the idea of having injury substitutes.
5:23 pm
Vishnu PN
Michael Vaughan England Harbhajan Singh India ENG vs IND The Oval Test

Former India Player Wants Michael Vaughan To Check Where England Cricket Stands After ENG vs IND Tests End At The Oval

The English team will now be gearing up for the five-match Ashes series away to arch-rivals Australia starting in November.
2:15 pm
Ashish Satyam

‘Without Ben Stokes, They Can Lose To Anybody’ – Michael Vaughan Weighs In After Dramatic Series Finale At The Oval

England lost their last six wickets for 35 runs.
1:09 pm
Amogh Bodas
ben stokes sledging eng vs ind ravindra jadeja joe root zak crawley

‘No Crying’ – Ben Stokes Says England Players Will Be Fine With Words Exchanged In ENG vs IND Tests

England were as aggressive as the Indian players when it came to verbal battles
9:00 pm
Samarnath Soory
shubman gill ben stokes best moments highlights eng vs ind oval test

‘Didn’t Have The Ashes Attachment’ – Ben Stokes Reflects On Drama, Highlights Best Moments Of ENG vs IND Series

Stokes shared the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy with counterpart Shubman Gill
6:44 pm
Samarnath Soory
The Hundred 2025 Live Streaming Details: Where To Watch England Cricket League

The Hundred 2025 Live Streaming Details: Where To Watch The 100-ball Tournament in India?

The fifth season of the 100-ball tournament will commence on August 5.
10:44 am
Sreejita Sen
