After Predicting England vs India Series 2–2 Correctly, Dinesh Karthik Makes Bold Prediction for the Ashes Down Under

Before the ENG vs IND series began, he predicted a 2-2 draw, and that is exactly how it ended.

India won a thrilling final Test against England by just six runs after defending a target of 374. With this win, the five-match series ended in a 2-2 draw. On the last day, England needed only 35 more runs with four wickets left, but Mohammed Siraj took key wickets to help India win.

All matches (47) Delhi Premier League , 2025 ECS England, Wimbledon, 2025 England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025 GTC Spring T20 Cup, 2nd Edition, 2025 KCC T10 Summer League, 2025 MCA Men’s T20 Inter-State Championship, 2025 Maharani Trophy, 2025 Pakistan Women tour of Ireland, 2025 The Hundred Mens Competition 2025 The Hundred Women’s Competition, 2025 Live – t20 – Central Delhi Delhi Premier League , 2025 ODW 25/0 PD – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Central Delhi Delhi Premier League , 2025 WDL – SDS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Central Delhi Delhi Premier League , 2025 NDT – EDR – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Central Delhi Delhi Premier League , 2025 NDS – ODW – Fixtures Standings Toss – t10 – United Kingdom ECS England, Wimbledon, 2025 GUI – CPP – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – United Kingdom ECS England, Wimbledon, 2025 LCC – CPP – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – United Kingdom ECS England, Wimbledon, 2025 GUI – KSP – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – United Kingdom ECS England, Wimbledon, 2025 KSP – LCC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – United Kingdom ECS England, Wimbledon, 2025 GUI – LCC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – United Kingdom ECS England, Wimbledon, 2025 WIM – LCC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – United Kingdom ECS England, Wimbledon, 2025 KSP – LCC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – United Kingdom ECS England, Wimbledon, 2025 WIM – CPP – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – United Kingdom ECS England, Wimbledon, 2025 CPP – KSP – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – United Kingdom ECS England, Wimbledon, 2025 WIM – KSP – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – oneday – Northern Ireland England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025 YOR – BB – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – oneday – Northern Ireland England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025 LAN – NOR – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – oneday – Neath England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025 GLAM – HAM – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – oneday – United Kingdom England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025 DURH – SUSS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – oneday – Northern Ireland England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025 NOT – ESS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – oneday – Northern Ireland England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025 GLO – DER – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – oneday – Northern Ireland England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025 SURR – LEI – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – oneday – Northern Ireland England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025 MID – SOM – Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan GTC Spring T20 Cup, 2nd Edition, 2025 BCC 87/5 GUG 89/10 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan GTC Spring T20 Cup, 2nd Edition, 2025 NVR – NAJC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan GTC Spring T20 Cup, 2nd Edition, 2025 GTC – GUG – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan GTC Spring T20 Cup, 2nd Edition, 2025 BCC – CCC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Kuwait City KCC T10 Summer League, 2025 RTZ – TCC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Kuwait City KCC T10 Summer League, 2025 GUJCC – NCMI – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Kuwait City KCC T10 Summer League, 2025 KUMS – CEC-A – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Kuwait City KCC T10 Summer League, 2025 PCR – BNC – Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Klang MCA Men’s T20 Inter-State Championship, 2025 JOR 234/3 MEL 119/9 Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Kuala Lumpur MCA Men’s T20 Inter-State Championship, 2025 KELN 169/10 PHG 173/7 Fixtures Standings Live – t20 – Klang MCA Men’s T20 Inter-State Championship, 2025 KLPR 72/6 PENG 104/8 Fixtures Standings Live – t20 – Kuala Lumpur MCA Men’s T20 Inter-State Championship, 2025 PUT 23/3 SRAK 256/6 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Klang MCA Men’s T20 Inter-State Championship, 2025 SEL – MEL – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kuala Lumpur MCA Men’s T20 Inter-State Championship, 2025 JOR – PHG – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Klang MCA Men’s T20 Inter-State Championship, 2025 PRK – PENG – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kuala Lumpur MCA Men’s T20 Inter-State Championship, 2025 KLPR – PUT – Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Bengaluru Maharani Trophy, 2025 MWW 34/10 HTW 38/1 Fixtures Standings Live – t20 – Bengaluru Maharani Trophy, 2025 SHLW 30/2 BBW – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Bengaluru Maharani Trophy, 2025 HTW – MDW – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Bengaluru Maharani Trophy, 2025 SHLW – MWW – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – County Dublin Pakistan Women tour of Ireland, 2025 IRE-W – PAK-W – Fixtures Upcoming – 100-ball – London The Hundred Mens Competition 2025 LOS – OVI – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – 100-ball – Manchester The Hundred Mens Competition 2025 MAO – SOB – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – 100-ball – London The Hundred Women’s Competition, 2025 LSW-W – OIW-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – 100-ball – Manchester The Hundred Women’s Competition, 2025 MOW-W – SBW-W – Fixtures Standings

Dinesh Karthik the Only One to Predict 2-2 Series Scoreline Correctly

Before the series began on June 19, most experts backed England to win the Anderson Tendulkar Trophy. Former England captains Nasser Hussain, Michael Vaughan and Alastair Cook all predicted a 3-1 win for the hosts. Others like Graeme Swann and Jos Buttler went with 4-1. David Lloyd said 4-0 while Phil Tufnell expected a 3-1 result. Even Dale Steyn and Aakash Chopra tipped England to win 3-2.

Only one person got it right, and that was Dinesh Karthik. Before the series began, he predicted a 2-2 draw, and that is exactly how it ended. Things were not going his way on the fourth day of the fifth Test, but India fought back brilliantly to level the series.

Dinesh Karthik Predicts 3-2 Ashes Win for Australia

After correctly predicting the result of the England vs India series, Speaking to Sky Sports Cricket former England captain Nasser Hussain asked Dinesh Karthik to predict the scoreline for the upcoming Ashes series which will start from November. Karthik said he thinks Australia will win the series 3-2.

“3-2 Australia, ” Dinesh Karthik said.

ALSO READ:

England Aiming to End Long Ashes Drought in Australia

Since the summer of 2022, when the Bazball era began in England, the team under Ben Stokes England have played 41 Tests, winning 25 and losing 16.

Now, for the first time, this duo will lead England in an Ashes series in Australia. It will be interesting to see how they perform there. England last won an Ashes series in Australia way back in 2010 to 2011, with a 3-1 victory. Since then, they have struggled, losing 5-0 in 2013-14, 4-0 in 2017-18, and 4-0 again in 2021-22. So this will be a huge challenge.

It will also be a big test for Joe Root, one of England’s best batters, who is still looking for his first century in Australia.

On the other hand, Australia will be under pressure too, as their top order has not been consistent since David Warner retired. This sets up an interesting battle between Australia’s shaky top order and England’s vulnerable bowling attack, which will miss the experience of James Anderson and Stuart Broad, both of whom played in previous Ashes series in Australia.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.