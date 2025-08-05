After Predicting England vs India Series 2–2 Correctly, Dinesh Karthik Makes Bold Prediction for the Ashes Down Under

Before the ENG vs IND series began, he predicted a 2-2 draw, and that is exactly how it ended.
India won a thrilling final Test against England by just six runs after defending a target of 374. With this win, the five-match series ended in a 2-2 draw. On the last day, England needed only 35 more runs with four wickets left, but Mohammed Siraj took key wickets to help India win.
25/0
87/5
89/10
Bud Cricket Club beat Guwahati Giants by 17 runs (DLS method)
234/3
119/9
Johor beat Melaka by 115 runs
169/10
173/7
Pahang beat Kelantan by 4 runs
72/6
104/8
23/3
256/6
34/10
38/1
Hubli Tigers Women beat Mysore Warriors Women by 9 wickets
30/2
Before the series began on June 19, most experts backed England to win the Anderson Tendulkar Trophy. Former England captains Nasser Hussain, Michael Vaughan and Alastair Cook all predicted a 3-1 win for the hosts. Others like Graeme Swann and Jos Buttler went with 4-1. David Lloyd said 4-0 while Phil Tufnell expected a 3-1 result. Even Dale Steyn and Aakash Chopra tipped England to win 3-2.
Only one person got it right, and that was Dinesh Karthik. Before the series began, he predicted a 2-2 draw, and that is exactly how it ended. Things were not going his way on the fourth day of the fifth Test, but India fought back brilliantly to level the series.
After correctly predicting the result of the England vs India series, Speaking to Sky Sports Cricket former England captain Nasser Hussain asked Dinesh Karthik to predict the scoreline for the upcoming Ashes series which will start from November. Karthik said he thinks Australia will win the series 3-2.
“3-2 Australia, ” Dinesh Karthik said.
Since the summer of 2022, when the Bazball era began in England, the team under Ben Stokes England have played 41 Tests, winning 25 and losing 16.
Now, for the first time, this duo will lead England in an Ashes series in Australia. It will be interesting to see how they perform there. England last won an Ashes series in Australia way back in 2010 to 2011, with a 3-1 victory. Since then, they have struggled, losing 5-0 in 2013-14, 4-0 in 2017-18, and 4-0 again in 2021-22. So this will be a huge challenge.
It will also be a big test for Joe Root, one of England’s best batters, who is still looking for his first century in Australia.
On the other hand, Australia will be under pressure too, as their top order has not been consistent since David Warner retired. This sets up an interesting battle between Australia’s shaky top order and England’s vulnerable bowling attack, which will miss the experience of James Anderson and Stuart Broad, both of whom played in previous Ashes series in Australia.
