Ben Duckett Terms This Player As Most Crucial For England In Ashes 2025

Just more than a week before engaging in the much-anticipated Ashes 2025, England opener Ben Duckett has revealed his opinion on the key player of their squad. Notably, the premier red-ball series between the arch-rivals will kickoff on November 21 in Perth.

Duckett Weighs In on Ben Stokes’ Importance in England Ashes Squad 2025

The batter believes that the England skipper Ben Stokes would be their “most important man” during the five-Test series. Duckett emphasized the 34-year-old’s fierce training routine since touching down in Australia.

Previously, the captain also showcased a brilliant run of form during their latest red-ball contests against India at home. The southpaw had scored 304 runs, including a ton, and scalped a total of 17 wickets in four fixtures of the series.

“I can only say we’ve been out here for a few days and he’s been in beast mode. He has been running, bowling two spells, batting for two hours. The way he trains and stuff these days is something that I’ve never seen before,” stated Duckett.

But the opener has also expressed his concerns about the skipper’s fitness throughout the long five-match series. Notably, Stokes’ all-round efforts would be crucial for the visitors, who are yet to claim an Ashes series in Australia since 2010-11.

Earlier, he had registered some commendable stats with the ball in the Anderson-Tendulkar series 2025. Before being ruled out of the fifth and final fixture of the series with a shoulder injury, Stokes’ 17 scalps in the initial four matches came at an economy rate of 3.06, averaging 25.24. Moreover, in his absence, the hosts had failed to chase 374 runs in the final innings to clinch the series 3-1.

“He’s obviously probably the most important man in this side when he’s bowling. So hopefully he stays fit for all five tests and he’s bowling in all of them because he’s crucial for us,” added Duckett.

Following three successive clean sweeps, the visitors are eager to finally turn the tables on Australian soil in the Ashes 2025. Notably, since earning a recall in the red-ball format in 2022, Duckett has been the top-scoring opener with 2,678 runs in 33 matches, surpassing Yashasvi Jaiswal and Usman Khawaja.

“We’ve got quite a fresh group coming here where there’s not a lot of baggage, which I think will help us. You know how tough it is for touring sides coming over here. I’m not expecting or setting myself any targets. I know I’m opening the batting against probably the best bowling attack in the world in their home conditions,” opined the batter.

Considering the stature of the series, the 31-year-old also noted that it would be unfortunate not to face the Australian captain and key pacer Pat Cummins in the series opener. But in contrast, it also relieves him as an opener to avoid his fiery opening spells while adjusting to the conditions down under.

