England Openers Ben Duckett, Zak Crawley Send Australia Warning Ahead Of Ashes 2025 With Blistering Fifties

The duo put on a 182-run partnership.

The Ashes 2025 is just a week away and England openers Ben Duckett and Zak Crawley have announced themselves in style. England’s preparations for the much awaited Ashes Down Under have not been ideal but their opening pair’s performance in the warm-up fixture against England Lions will give them some confidence.

Ben Duckett and Zak Crawley Show Top Form Ahead of Ashes 2025

The Day 2 of the warm-up fixture between England and England Lions at Lilac Hill Park in Perth was all about Ben Duckett and Zak Crawley. The pair put on a massive 182-run partnership for the first wicket in just 31.2 overs.

Both the batters were batting at their usual Bazball tempo. Duckett smashed 92 runs in just 97 deliveries before getting caught behind off Matthew Potts. He struck 15 fours and a six in his knock. Crawley made 82 off 101 balls before Matthew Fisher trapped him LBW. The right-hand batter hit 11 fours and a maximum during his stay at the crease.

A lovely start to Day 2 from our opening pair, with Ben Duckett moving past 5️⃣0️⃣ and Zak Crawley unbeaten on 4️⃣2️⃣*. pic.twitter.com/xqOctIpF5A — England Cricket (@englandcricket) November 14, 2025

Following their dismissals, Joe Root and Harry Brook fell cheaply as they were reduced to 198 for 4 in no time. Ollie Pope scored a century to keep his chances of starting in the Perth Test alive. Captain Ben Stokes made 77 with eight fours and three sixes.

ALSO READ:

England To Bank On Openers In Australia

England have had a torrid time on the Australia tours in recent times. In the last three Ashes campaigns Down Under, they have lost 14 out of 15 Tests and have managed to draw one. Understandably, this series is going to be a tough challenge as well.

However, England have some hopes this time around with the batting unit looking in better shape than the previous tours. Ben Duckett and Zak Crawley will be key figures in blunting the new ball threat putting the pressure back on the hosts.

They are the best opening pair England have had in Tests since Alistair Cook and Andrew Strauss. Duckett and Crawley have batted together in 55 innings and have scored 2,511 runs at an average of 46.50. The most impressive part of it is they have scored at an incredible run-rate of five. The duo has registered five century partnerships while crossing the fifty-run mark on 14 occasions.

With such a dominant track record, England will have high hopes from the pair in the Ashes 2025. The first Test is scheduled to begin on November 21 in Perth.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.