Disastrous Start for England as Mitchell Starc Removes Joe Root for A Duck in Ashes 2025 [WATCH]

The visitors are off to a poor start in the highly anticipated Ashes 2025 opener. The veteran Australian pacer, Mitchell Starc, has wreaked havoc to reduce England to 39/3 under nine overs. His latest blow has dismissed the former England skipper Joe Root for a seven-ball duck.

Notably, Root’s dismissal has been registered as a milestone wicket for the Australian talisman as the batter became Starc’s 100th Ashes wicket.

At the time of writing, the visitors are at 75/3 after 16 overs, with Ollie Pope (36) and Harry Brook (13) at the crease.

