England Coach Responds to No.3 Conundrum, Names Player Who Will Fill the Role for the Ashes 2025

England assistant coach Marcus Trescothick has addressed the No.3 position and hinted that Ollie Pope will take the role for the Ashes 2025 series, starting on November 21.

Ollie Pope Set to Retain No.3 Spot for The Ashes 2025

With the first Test of the Ashes 2025 coming up, there has been talk about who will bat at No.3 for England, Ollie Pope or Jacob Bethell.

Speaking to BBC Sport, England assistant coach Marcus Trescothick hinted that the team will continue with the same No.3 as before, which suggests that Ollie Pope is likely to keep his place. He added that the team has been very consistent with its approach and selections.

“I’m presuming the same sort of number three we’ve had for a period of time.I can only say we are a very consistent team in what we’re trying to do,” Marcus Trescothick said.

Ollie Pope Mixed Form at No.3

Earlier in the home summer, Pope scored a century in his first innings of the series against India but managed to cross fifty only once in his next eight innings, finishing the series with 306 runs at an average of 34. He was also replaced as vice-captain by Harry Brook when England announced their Ashes squad, which had raised questions about his position.

Meanwhile, Jacob Bethell impressed in the 2024 series against New Zealand, scoring 260 runs in six innings at an average of 52. In that series, Pope had to keep wickets in the absence of Jamie Smith, which pushed Bethell to No 3. However, when India toured England later, Pope returned to his usual No.3 position.

With Trescothick’s latest comments, it appears that Pope will continue at No.3 for the Australia vs England Ashes 2025 series, while Bethell might have to wait for his opportunity.

England will face England Lions in their only warm-up match in Perth from Thursday, and the playing XI for that game could give a clearer idea of what England’s lineup might look like for the first Test of The Ashes 2025 at the Optus Stadium starting November 21.

Ashes 2025 Schedule

Here is the schedule for Australia vs England Ashes 2025 series.

Fri, November 21, 2025

8:00 AM (IST): Australia vs England (1st Test – Perth Stadium, Perth)

Thu, December 4, 2025

9:30 AM (IST): Australia vs England (2nd Test – The Gabba, Brisbane)

Wed, December 17, 2025

5:30 AM (IST): Australia vs England (3rd Test – Adelaide Oval, Adelaide)

Fri, December 26, 2025

5:30 AM (IST):Australia vs England (4th Test – Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne)

Sun, January 4, 2026

5:30 AM (IST): Australia vs England (5th Test – Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney)

