england-pacer-mark-wood-reveals-comeback-plan-from-injury-ahead-of-ashes-2025-26
england-cricket

‘I’ll Try and Play One or Two of Those…’- England Pacer Reveals Comeback Plan From Injury Ahead of Ashes 2025–26

Vishnu PN
Vishnu PN
Last updated: August 27, 2025
3 min read

He last played a Test in August 2024.

england-pacer-mark-wood-reveals-comeback-plan-from-injury-ahead-of-ashes-2025-26

England pacer Mark Wood is hoping to make his competitive comeback for Durham in at least couple of games of the County Championship Division One tournament, in his bid to get ready for the Ashes later this year.

Wood has not played competitive cricket since February, after having sustained a knee injury during the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy. He last played for England during a group stage match of the Champions Trophy against Afghanistan, wherein he registered figures of 0/50.

Mark Wood to prepare for Ashes with Durham stint

The 35-year-old’s last Test, on the other hand, was a year ago, against Sri Lanka in August 2024. Wood had targeted a comeback in the fifth Test against India, but his comeback plans suffered a setback because of the knee injury.

“I’m hoping to play for Durham as there are a couple of games in September – so I’ll try and play one or two of those,” the right-arm pacer said on the Stick to Cricket podcast.

Durham are scheduled to lock horns against Essex, Worcestershire and Yorkshire in their County Championship matches in September.

“The injury is alright. It was 50/50 whether I was going to make the India Test but I was bowling at Lord’s and then, the next day, my knee swelled up again so I had it drained and since then it’s just been about taking things easy looking ahead to the winter,” he added.

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has been managing Wood in such a way that he gets ready right in time for the Ashes.

“I’ve been well looked after and very cautious, that’s the way that it’s been. I value it as they’ve got this end game where they want me to get to Australia,” Wood said.

The first Test of the five-match series will get underway in Perth on November 21. England, however, are not scheduled to play any more Tests before the Ashes. The recent- five-match series against India at home ended 2-2. Wood has revealed how he plans to prepare for the Ashes.

ALSO READ:

“But I said to Baz McCullum I can’t just bowl to a net for four months, I’ll go insane. There’s a bowling camp in Loughborough in a tent – getting acclimatised there ready for Perth – then I’ll go over to Perth early with a couple of bowlers. We’ll arrive about a week early to prepare and get acclimatised,” he stated.

England will be looking to clinch the Ashes for the first time since 2015, when the Alastair Cook-led men had beaten the Aussies 3-2 at home.

Ashes 2025
Ashes 2025-26
County Championship
Cricket
Durham
England
Mark Wood
Vishnu PN
Vishnu PN

Sachin Tendulkar MS Dhoni India 2011 World Cup

Sachin Tendulkar Opens Up About MS Dhoni Promotion in 2011 WC, Joe Root Chasing His Record During Special AMA

He last played international cricket in 2013.
August 25, 2025
Disha Asrani
3 Teams That Could Target Rehan Ahmed At IPL 2026 Auction

3 Teams That Could Target Rehan Ahmed At IPL 2026 Auction

Since moving up the batting order, he has been in great form across formats.
August 25, 2025
Sagar Paul
England managing director Rob Key hits back at Liam Livingstone.

'You've Got My Number, Mate' – England Managing Director Mocks RCB Star for 'Lack of Communication' Comments

The all-rounder last played for England in the Champions Trophy.
August 23, 2025
Sandip Pawar
Former England All-rounder Accuses RCB Head Coach Of Demolishing His Confidence In the 2009 Ashes Series

Former England All-rounder Accuses RCB Head Coach Of Demolishing His Confidence In the 2009 Ashes Series

England won The Ashes series in 2009 by a margin of 2-1.
August 22, 2025
Amogh Bodas
RCB Danni Wyatt Heather Knight England Women's ODI World Cup 2025

RCB Star Returns As England Reveals Women's Squad For ODI World Cup 2025

England will start their WC campaign against South Africa on October 3 in Bengaluru.
August 22, 2025
Aditya Ighe
Jos Buttler ENG vs IND Test Cricket

Former England Captain Feels 'Unfulfilled' With His Test Career; Reveals His Most Heartbreaking Moment as Skipper

The England cricketer, who last played a Test in 2022, has scored 2,907 at 31.94 in 57 matches.
August 20, 2025
Aditya Ighe
