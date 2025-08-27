‘I’ll Try and Play One or Two of Those…’- England Pacer Reveals Comeback Plan From Injury Ahead of Ashes 2025–26

He last played a Test in August 2024.

England pacer Mark Wood is hoping to make his competitive comeback for Durham in at least couple of games of the County Championship Division One tournament, in his bid to get ready for the Ashes later this year.

Wood has not played competitive cricket since February, after having sustained a knee injury during the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy. He last played for England during a group stage match of the Champions Trophy against Afghanistan, wherein he registered figures of 0/50.

Mark Wood to prepare for Ashes with Durham stint

The 35-year-old’s last Test, on the other hand, was a year ago, against Sri Lanka in August 2024. Wood had targeted a comeback in the fifth Test against India, but his comeback plans suffered a setback because of the knee injury.

“I’m hoping to play for Durham as there are a couple of games in September – so I’ll try and play one or two of those,” the right-arm pacer said on the Stick to Cricket podcast.

Durham are scheduled to lock horns against Essex, Worcestershire and Yorkshire in their County Championship matches in September.

“The injury is alright. It was 50/50 whether I was going to make the India Test but I was bowling at Lord’s and then, the next day, my knee swelled up again so I had it drained and since then it’s just been about taking things easy looking ahead to the winter,” he added.

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has been managing Wood in such a way that he gets ready right in time for the Ashes.

“I’ve been well looked after and very cautious, that’s the way that it’s been. I value it as they’ve got this end game where they want me to get to Australia,” Wood said.

The first Test of the five-match series will get underway in Perth on November 21. England, however, are not scheduled to play any more Tests before the Ashes. The recent- five-match series against India at home ended 2-2. Wood has revealed how he plans to prepare for the Ashes.

“But I said to Baz McCullum I can’t just bowl to a net for four months, I’ll go insane. There’s a bowling camp in Loughborough in a tent – getting acclimatised there ready for Perth – then I’ll go over to Perth early with a couple of bowlers. We’ll arrive about a week early to prepare and get acclimatised,” he stated.

England will be looking to clinch the Ashes for the first time since 2015, when the Alastair Cook-led men had beaten the Aussies 3-2 at home.