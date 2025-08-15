England Pacer Hopes To Make Squad for Ashes 2025–26 As He Eyes International Comeback Post Injury

He last played for England in September 2024.

England pacer Olly Stone has had a tumultuous Test career because of frequent injuries. Stone, who hasn’t played for England since September 2024, has been sidelined for a while because of a knee surgery he underwent earlier this year.

He eventually missed the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy against India which ended 2-2, but is hopeful of an England recall for the Ashes Down Under later this year.

Stone, who made is England Test debut against Ireland in 2019, has had a history of injuries, including a finger injury, and most recently an Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) injury. He returned to action in July, representing Nottinghamshire in the Vitality T20 Blast tournament, and picked up a wicket against Durham.

Olly Stone aims to make England squad for The Ashes

“Unfortunately, the start of this season didn’t get off to the way I wanted it with my knee injury, but I’m back now, and hopefully I’ll have a big next two months to see whether I can put my name in the hat for an Ashes call-up. I thought maybe that chance would never come again,” the 31-year-old told Wisden during an interview.

He had impressed in his Test debut against Ireland in 2019, registering figures of 3/29 from 12 overs. Later that year, Stone was set to make his Ashes debut at home, but the Warwickshire cricketer then sustained a lower-back injury that ruled him out of the entire series.

All matches (67) India A Women tour of Australia, Oneday, 2025 Andhra Premier League, 2025 Cambodia Women tour of Singapore, 2025 Cambodia Women tour of Singapore,T10.2025 Caribbean Premier League, 2025 Delhi Premier League , 2025 ECI Norway, 2025 ECS Croatia T10 , 2025 ECS-W Croatia, 2025 England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025 KCC T10 Summer League, 2025 Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20, 2025 Oman D20 League, 2025 SLC T20 League, 2025 South Africa tour of Australia, 2025 The Hundred Mens Competition 2025 The Hundred Women’s Competition, 2025 Top End T20 Series, 2025 Upcoming – oneday – Wooloowin India A Women tour of Australia, Oneday, 2025 AUSA-W – INDA-W – Fixtures Standings Abandoned – t20 – Visakhapatnam Andhra Premier League, 2025 SVL – ROR – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Visakhapatnam Andhra Premier League, 2025 BVB – TBW – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Visakhapatnam Andhra Premier League, 2025 AMR – SVL – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Visakhapatnam Andhra Premier League, 2025 TBW – KNK – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Singapore Cambodia Women tour of Singapore, 2025 SIN-W – CAM-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Singapore Cambodia Women tour of Singapore,T10.2025 SIN-W – CAM-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Basseterre Caribbean Premier League, 2025 SKA – GAW – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Saint George Caribbean Premier League, 2025 ABF – BR – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Central Delhi Delhi Premier League , 2025 ODW – SDS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Central Delhi Delhi Premier League , 2025 WDL – NDT – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Central Delhi Delhi Premier League , 2025 CDK – NDS – Fixtures Standings Result – t10 – Norway ECI Norway, 2025 NOR 180/5 HUN 118/8 Fixtures Standings Result – t10 – Norway ECI Norway, 2025 NOR 195/3 SWE 93/10 Fixtures Standings Live – t10 – Norway ECI Norway, 2025 SWE – HUN 31/2 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Norway ECI Norway, 2025 HUN – NOR – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Norway ECI Norway, 2025 SWE – NOR – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Norway ECI Norway, 2025 SWE – HUN – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Norway ECI Norway, 2025 HUN – NOR – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Norway ECI Norway, 2025 NOR – SWE – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Norway ECI Norway, 2025 HUN – SWE – Fixtures Standings Result – t10 – Croatia ECS Croatia T10 , 2025 ZAS 134/6 SOS 135/4 Fixtures Standings Result – t10 – Croatia ECS Croatia T10 , 2025 RJM 86/9 ZGA 92/1 Fixtures Standings Toss – t10 – Croatia ECS Croatia T10 , 2025 RJM – SOS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Croatia ECS Croatia T10 , 2025 ZGA – TBC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Croatia ECS-W Croatia, 2025 JZ-W – LL-W – Fixtures Upcoming – t10 – Croatia ECS-W Croatia, 2025 JZ-W – LL-W – Fixtures Upcoming – t10 – Croatia ECS-W Croatia, 2025 JZ-W – LL-W – Fixtures Upcoming – t10 – Croatia ECS-W Croatia, 2025 JZ-W – LL-W – Fixtures Live – oneday – United Kingdom England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025 DURH – NOR 79/2 Fixtures Standings Live – oneday – Northern Ireland England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025 BB – MID 107/3 Fixtures Standings Live – oneday – United Kingdom England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025 ESS 105/3 SURR – Fixtures Standings Live – oneday – United Kingdom England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025 DER 117/1 WOR – Fixtures Standings Live – oneday – United Kingdom England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025 HAM – LEI 94/2 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – oneday – United Kingdom England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025 SUSS – LAN – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – oneday – United Kingdom England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025 GLO – GLAM – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Kuwait City KCC T10 Summer League, 2025 TCC – KGC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Kuwait City KCC T10 Summer League, 2025 BNC – NCMI – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Kuwait City KCC T10 Summer League, 2025 JJ – CEC-A – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Kuwait City KCC T10 Summer League, 2025 SBSCC – RTZ – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Kuwait City KCC T10 Summer League, 2025 KZK – PCR – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Mysuru Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20, 2025 SML – BNB – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Mysuru Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20, 2025 HBT – MGD – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Mysuru Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20, 2025 SML – GBM – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Mysuru Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20, 2025 MYW – HBT – Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Oman Oman D20 League, 2025 ROS 82/10 MAT 151/5 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Oman Oman D20 League, 2025 MUT – RNC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Oman Oman D20 League, 2025 YSG – IAI – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Oman Oman D20 League, 2025 MAT – MUT – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Oman Oman D20 League, 2025 IAI – ROS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Oman Oman D20 League, 2025 RNC – YSG – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Colombo SLC T20 League, 2025 SLGR – SLGY – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Westcourt South Africa tour of Australia, 2025 AUS – SA – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – 100-ball – Leeds The Hundred Mens Competition 2025 NOS – BIP – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – 100-ball – United Kingdom The Hundred Mens Competition 2025 TRR – SOB – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – 100-ball – London The Hundred Mens Competition 2025 OVI – WEF – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – 100-ball – Leeds The Hundred Women’s Competition, 2025 NOS-W – BIP-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – 100-ball – United Kingdom The Hundred Women’s Competition, 2025 TRW-W – SBW-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – 100-ball – Bridgetown The Hundred Women’s Competition, 2025 OIW-W – WFW-W – Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Marrara Top End T20 Series, 2025 ACOM 161/5 HHA 162/3 Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Marrara Top End T20 Series, 2025 MS-A 185/6 MR-A 189/5 Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Marrara Top End T20 Series, 2025 CHK 143/8 PSA 141/7 Fixtures Standings Live – t20 – Marrara Top End T20 Series, 2025 NTS 177/8 NEP 102/5 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Marrara Top End T20 Series, 2025 MR-A – ACOM – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Marrara Top End T20 Series, 2025 MS-A – HHA – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Marrara Top End T20 Series, 2025 PS – PSA – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Marrara Top End T20 Series, 2025 BANA – NEP – Fixtures Standings

“Unfortunately, when you bowl quick, I feel like the injuries that happen are more severe,” he said. “You sort of know that at some point you might pick up something, even if you do all the work away from cricket to make those injuries minor blips not major ones,” added the right-arm pacer.

Olly Stone’s past injury struggles

A recurring back injury meant that Olly Stone could not play Tests for England between 2021 and 2024. This also meant that Stone missed the 2023 Ashes at home as well. In August 2024, Stone replaced the injured Mark Wood for the second Test against Sri Lanka at Lord’s. He collected two wickets in each innings.

ALSO READ:

“It was a nice phone call to get when I received it,” Stone said about receiving a call from England head coach Brendon McCullum. “When you’re out of it, you think ‘is that my last game?’ And thankfully I was fortunate enough to play two games last summer and loved it. Not that I needed it, but it gives you that hunger for more,” he stated.

Stone has played just five Tests for England so far, taking 17 wickets at an average of 23.52. The Ashes series will get underway with Perth hosting the first Test from November 21. The Ben Stokes-led England are looking to win the country’s first Ashes series since 2015.

With the England pace attack currently in transition following the retirement of James Anderson in 2024, Olly Stone will surely do whatever it takes in a bid to make the Ashes squad. England recently drew a five-match Test series against India 2-2, with the fourth Test at Old Trafford ending in a draw.

While skipper Ben Stokes was impressive with the ball, taking 17 wickets from eight innings, a few others, including Brydon Carse (Nine wickets from eight innings) failed to deliver much with the ball.

Adding to their woes was a shoulder injury to all-rounder Chris Woakes. Woakes sustained the injury while fielding on day one of the fifth Test against India at The Oval. Although he did not bowl any further after that, he returned to bat during England’s run chase with a sling on his injured arm. England were looking to chase 374, but were eventually bowled out for 367.