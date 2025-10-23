Harry Brook Declares England As The Side To Beat in T20 World Cup 2026

This was Harry Brook's first series as captain away from home.

England’s recent T20I series against New Zealand away from home was drenched in rain. Out of the three T20Is that were scheduled to be played, a result could be derived out of just one! The remaining two fixtures were marred by rain. However, England managed to clinch the second T20I in style, winning by a comfortable 65 runs. Skipper Harry Brook recently spoke about the series.

He oozed confidence in an interview after the series victory. The recently appointed skipper for the shortest format had a lot to say about his team’s character, and their road to the T20 World Cup in 2026. Though the three-match series could not be completed, a solitary game was all England needed to stamp their authority.

The batting depth which England possess is surely one of their strengths in the shortest format, coupled with their ability to go bonkers at the top. Batters like Phil Salt do not make it easy for the bowlers, and the Three Lions are expected to take the same template en route to the T20 World Cup 2026.

Harry Brook Declares England Are the Side To Beat

The English skipper, Harry Brook spoke about the combination of the team in the shortest format, and also voiced his opinions on the balance of the side. Brook mentioned that the team can certainly score a heap of runs on a wicket which is suited for batting. But on the flip side, he also voiced that the batters can dig in on difficult tracks.

England went ahead with the same XI in each of the three games. Brook clarified that the decision was taken in order to gain momentum for the T20 World Cup next year. Having said that, before the coveted T20 tournament next year, the Three Lions have a much steeper challenge in the form of the Ashes.

To add to that, the English white-ball skipper Harry Brook spoke about their bowling set-up, which is diverse in terms of their skill sets. However, the team has managed to qualify for the semi-final in the last two editions of the T20 World Cup. Moreover, they ended up winning the title in 2022 on the back of their strong batting suit.

“We know we are a side with a lot of batting depth, and when we get a good pitch, we are going to be very hard to stop”, said the English skipper.

Can England Conquer the T20 World Cup Again?

It was not long ago before England smashed 300 odd against South Africa in a T20I on home soil. So there is absolutely no doubt whether they can conquer the coveted title once again. The English have developed a tendency to go hard at the top of the order, and have not stepped back ever since.

Upon being asked about Brook’s first away T20I series as England skipper, he said that the team did not have much cricket to play on the tour to New Zealand. However, he was content with the way the team is shaping up. To add to that, he also mentioned that England knew the chances of rain in New Zealand and were prepared to adjust the game according to it.

“I want us to be a proper team, and not just a group of individuals. We are all living the dream, we are living the time of our lives”, said Brook.

