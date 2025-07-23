‘He Has Been Pivotal in Everything’- England Pacer Reveals How Ben Stokes Helped Him Revive International Career Post Gambling Ban

He was handed a three-month ban in 2024 for gambling.
England pacer Brydon Carse has credited Test skipper Ben Stokes for helping him overcome his suspension from the game because of his involvement in gambling.
Carse made his international debut in an ODI against Pakistan in 2021, and also went on to make a mark in T20Is as well.
However, in May 2024, Carse was handed a three-month ban after he was found to have breached the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) gambling regulations. Between 2017 and 2019, he was found to have placed 303 bets on several games wherein he did not play.
While he did not place bets on matches wherein he played, he did do so during Durham’s matches, the county he plays for in England.
“There’s no denying that when all of that stuff surfaced, I was actually on my way down to play a game for Durham at Warwickshire, and yeah, my heart sunk, trying to piece together what had happened six, seven years ago,” Carse said on Sky Sports during a chat with Michael Atherton.
“But I think that whole process that I went through and the support that I had from Durham and from England, and the lessons that I learned. I’m a firm believer that everything does happen for a reason, and I’ve often said that.
“It’s something I obviously deeply regret now. But I think it’s something that going forward in my playing career and away from cricket in my personal life, it certainly, I feel, will make me stronger in certain situations that I come across,’ he added.
Post his ban, the 29-year-old made his return to international cricket in September 2024 during the limited-overs series against Australia at home.
Carse has been particularly consistent in Tests, having taken 36 wickets from nine matches since making his debut in October 2024 against Pakistan. Carse credited his Durham and England teammate Stokes for supporting him throughout.
“He’s (Stokes) certainly been pivotal in everything that I’ve gone about on the field and off the field, and someone that I respect and someone that I’m very thankful for the relationship and friendship that I have with him,” he said.
In the ongoing Test series against India, Carse has taken nine wickets from six innings. England lead the five-match Test series 2-1 with three Tests having been completed. The fourth Test is currently underway at Old Trafford, with England having won the toss and opted to field.
