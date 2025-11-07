How Overlooked England Pacer Is Helping Steve Smith and Other Australia Batters Prepare for Ashes 2025

He last played for England in 2024.

England pacer Ollie Robinson has come as a surprise player in Australia’s preparation for the Ashes 2025. He was seen bowling to the stand-in captain, Steve Smith, with whom he has previously played at Sussex, in the New South Wales nets yesterday.

Robinson, who last played a Test in 2024, was among the many performers who couldn’t find a spot in England’s Ashes 2025 squad despite showing in tremendous form in the County Championship. He took 39 wickets at 24.74 runs apiece in 18 innings, including two five-wicket hauls, but the management never really saw him as a contender for Test selection.

Hence, the 31-year-old signed for Sydney University to play grade cricket and bowled to the New South Wales batter ahead of their Sheffield Shield fixture against Victoria. Among the many batters he bowled were Steve Smith and the young sensation Sam Konstas, who was ignored for the Ashes opener after a string of low scores.

According to The Sydney Morning Herald, Ollie Robinson sweated for around 45 minutes in the nets and had an extended chat with NSW coach Greg Shipperd. His stint will serve as an ideal preparation for Australia’s batters, given that the pacer brings quality and a different dimension.

Why Ollie Robinson wasn’t selected for England Ashes 2025 squad

Ollie Robinson was seen as one of the brightest prospects in England’s pace department and did reasonably well in the initial years, at least at home. However, injuries impacted his fitness and accuracy, and he soon went off the radar after struggling with setbacks.

Additionally, England have preferred pacers who are lanky and can bowl at a high pace consistently, as the inclusion of Brydon Carse and Gus Atkinson suggests. So, Robinson, despite taking as many wickets as ever, wasn’t considered since he can’t bowl as quickly as the other selected ones, even if he brings immense accuracy.

However, Ollie Robinson has been keeping himself fit and gaining exposure to Australian conditions by playing grade cricket, suggesting he has not given up Ashes 2025 hopes just yet. England’s pace attack is vulnerable, with several injury-prone bowlers, and Robinson can come in any time as a replacement since it’s a long series.

He has performed well on Australian soil before, grabbing 11 wickets at an average of 25.54 in seven innings in the previous away Ashes 2021/22. England’s options are limited, and Robinson can serve them in case of any injury or unavailability issues at any stage of the rubber.

