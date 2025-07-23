He Has Moved On, But His Wife Is Still Angry On England Management After Forced Exclusion From Test Team

He played 188 Test matches for England.
James Anderson retired from International cricket in July 2024. He hung his boots after playing a farewell Test against the West Indies at the Home of Cricket last year. International retirements are never easy. What a player goes through cannot be put into words. The English bowling legend was preparing for his next 12-18 months in Test cricket. But he was informed by the English captain and management that the team wasn’t looking to go ahead with him anymore. The England Cricket Board wanted to prioritize a future without one of their best bowlers, and it took a bit of time for Anderson to get over the decision. The 42-year-old recalled that he was gutted after the incident.
162/7
159/4
144/7
209/7
Malaysia beat Singapore by 65 runs
–
–
–
–
172/8
173/2
Australia won by 8 wkts
115/4
111/10
Malawi won by 6 wickets
119/2
–
118/7
114/5
Alby Zalmi beat Huddinge by 3 wickets
122/6
149/8
Marsta CC beat Jinnah CC by 27 runs
137/4
117/4
Huddinge beat Alby Zalmi CC by 20 runs
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
148/7
145/7
Bud Cricket Club beat Nabajyoti Club by 3 wickets
139/8
162/9
91 Yards Club beat Gauhati Town Club by 23 runs
–
–
77/9
165/3
Mozambique Women won by 88 runs
162/5
56/10
Malawi Women beat Lesotho Women by 106 runs
46/2
–
–
16/6
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
140/2
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
101/3
98/10
United Arab Emirates beat Kenya by 7 wickets
127/8
18/1
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
It has been more than a year since the retirement, and the English speedster has moved on. He is focused on getting wickets in the Vitality Blast 2025, after being picked in the draft. However, his wife, Daniella Lloyd, has still not gotten over the episode. In an interview with The Times, Anderson revealed that his wife was angry after hearing about England Cricket’s decision to look past her husband. Anderston also went ahead to express that, despite his wife’s reactions to the way the Board handled the situation, she remains his biggest supporter.
“I will be honest. Retirement was not in my head. I wasn’t angry [at the decision of England Cricket]. But my wife was, probably still is. But then she has always been my biggest supporter”, said Anderson in the interview.
ALSO READ:
188 Test matches. 704 Test wickets. These stats would be enough instead of the name and surname. James Anderson hung up his boots with the most wickets for a pacer in the world. He bowled 32 five-wicket hauls in his Test career, and also registered three 10-wicket hauls. Most of his wickets came against India. The speedster holds 149 wickets against the Indians, with an economy of 2.73. Anderson has also bagged six five-wicket hauls against the two-time World Test Championship (WTC) finalists. His ability to bowl with the new ball as well as generate reverse swing in the later stages was second to none.
Anderson was a master of setting batters up for a wicket. He would often keep bowling in the boring channels and make the batter get used to the line and length. But he would soon bowl a ripper to dismiss the batter who would be left scratching his head. The pacer used to hold the ball in his left hand while running in and then transfer the ball onto his right as part of his action. As a result, the batters would not be able to determine the shine of the ball, and were left guessing to which way the ball would swing.
For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.
Hong Kong beat Samoa by 3 wickets