england-cricket

He Has Moved On, But His Wife Is Still Angry On England Management After Forced Exclusion From Test Team

Amogh Bodas
Amogh Bodas
Last updated: July 23, 2025
3 min read

He played 188 Test matches for England.

James Anderson retired from International cricket in July 2024. He hung his boots after playing a farewell Test against the West Indies at the Home of Cricket last year. International retirements are never easy. What a player goes through cannot be put into words. The English bowling legend was preparing for his next 12-18 months in Test cricket. But he was informed by the English captain and management that the team wasn’t looking to go ahead with him anymore. The England Cricket Board wanted to prioritize a future without one of their best bowlers, and it took a bit of time for Anderson to get over the decision. The 42-year-old recalled that he was gutted after the incident.

It has been more than a year since the retirement, and the English speedster has moved on. He is focused on getting wickets in the Vitality Blast 2025, after being picked in the draft. However, his wife, Daniella Lloyd, has still not gotten over the episode. In an interview with The Times, Anderson revealed that his wife was angry after hearing about England Cricket’s decision to look past her husband. Anderston also went ahead to express that, despite his wife’s reactions to the way the Board handled the situation, she remains his biggest supporter.

“I will be honest. Retirement was not in my head. I wasn’t angry [at the decision of England Cricket]. But my wife was, probably still is. But then she has always been my biggest supporter”, said Anderson in the interview.

ALSO READ:

James Anderson’s Numbers for England

188 Test matches. 704 Test wickets. These stats would be enough instead of the name and surname. James Anderson hung up his boots with the most wickets for a pacer in the world. He bowled 32 five-wicket hauls in his Test career, and also registered three 10-wicket hauls. Most of his wickets came against India. The speedster holds 149 wickets against the Indians, with an economy of 2.73. Anderson has also bagged six five-wicket hauls against the two-time World Test Championship (WTC) finalists. His ability to bowl with the new ball as well as generate reverse swing in the later stages was second to none.

Anderson was a master of setting batters up for a wicket. He would often keep bowling in the boring channels and make the batter get used to the line and length. But he would soon bowl a ripper to dismiss the batter who would be left scratching his head. The pacer used to hold the ball in his left hand while running in and then transfer the ball onto his right as part of his action. As a result, the batters would not be able to determine the shine of the ball, and were left guessing to which way the ball would swing.

England Cricket
James Anderson
James Anderson retirement
Amogh Bodas
Amogh Bodas

