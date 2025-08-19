England All-rounder Unsure Of His Place In the Side, Expresses Lack Of Communication From the Top Management

He last played an international game in March 2025.

England all-rounder Liam Livingstone has spoken about his place in the England international side. Livingstone has not played any international cricket since March 2025. His last appearance was in England’s ICC Champions Trophy fixture on March 1. England played their last fixture against South Africa and that is when Livingstone last featured for the Thee Lions.

All matches (58) India A Women tour of Australia, Test, 2025 Andhra Premier League, 2025 Caribbean Premier League, 2025 Delhi Premier League , 2025 Delhi Women’s Premier League, 2025 ECS Germany, Kiel T10, 2025 England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025 ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier Division 1, 2025 India tour of Bangladesh, 2025 Ireland Inter-Provincial Limited Over Cup, 2025 KCC T10 Summer League, 2025 Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20, 2025 Oman D20 League, 2025 South Africa tour of Australia, 2025 The Hundred Mens Competition 2025 The Hundred Women’s Competition, 2025 Top End T20 Series, 2025 Uttar Pradesh T20 League, 2025 Upcoming – test – Albion India A Women tour of Australia, Test, 2025 AUSA-W – INDA-W – Fixtures Result – t20 – Visakhapatnam Andhra Premier League, 2025 KNK 187/10 BVB 214/6 Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Visakhapatnam Andhra Premier League, 2025 AMR 138/10 VSS 139/1 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Basseterre Caribbean Premier League, 2025 SKA – SLK – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Saint George Caribbean Premier League, 2025 ABF – TKR – Fixtures Standings Live – t20 – Central Delhi Delhi Premier League , 2025 EDR 172/6 PD 113/5 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Central Delhi Delhi Premier League , 2025 ODW – NDS – Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Central Delhi Delhi Women’s Premier League, 2025 SDSW 73/3 EDRW 58/7 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Central Delhi Delhi Women’s Premier League, 2025 NDSW – CDQW – Fixtures Standings Result – t10 – Kiel ECS Germany, Kiel T10, 2025 KHTC 117/8 MRSC 142/4 Fixtures Standings Result – t10 – Kiel ECS Germany, Kiel T10, 2025 THCC 56/10 KSV 59/8 Fixtures Standings Result – t10 – Kiel ECS Germany, Kiel T10, 2025 MTV 96/6 MRSC 91/8 Fixtures Standings Result – t10 – Kiel ECS Germany, Kiel T10, 2025 KSV 137/4 KHTC 142/2 Fixtures Standings Result – t10 – Kiel ECS Germany, Kiel T10, 2025 THCC 129/6 MTV 75/8 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Kiel ECS Germany, Kiel T10, 2025 HTBC – SCE – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Kiel ECS Germany, Kiel T10, 2025 HTBC – VFB – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Kiel ECS Germany, Kiel T10, 2025 SCE – SGFD – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Kiel ECS Germany, Kiel T10, 2025 VFB – BRCC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Kiel ECS Germany, Kiel T10, 2025 BRCC – SGFD – Fixtures Standings Live – oneday – Northern Ireland England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025 MID 205/4 KENT 279/6 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – oneday – Northern Ireland England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025 LAN – DURH – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – oneday – Leicester England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025 LEI – DER – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – oneday – United Kingdom England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025 HAM – NOT – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – oneday – Northampton England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025 ESS – GLAM – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Rotterdam ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier Division 1, 2025 NED-W – ITA-W – Fixtures Upcoming – t20 – Rotterdam ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier Division 1, 2025 IRE-W – GER-W – Fixtures Canceled – oneday – Dhaka India tour of Bangladesh, 2025 BAN – IND – Fixtures Upcoming – oneday – Eglinton Ireland Inter-Provincial Limited Over Cup, 2025 MUR – NWW – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – oneday – Northern Ireland Ireland Inter-Provincial Limited Over Cup, 2025 LLG – NK – Fixtures Standings Live – t10 – Kuwait City KCC T10 Summer League, 2025 KZK 56/2 NCMI – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Kuwait City KCC T10 Summer League, 2025 SBSCC – CEC-A – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Kuwait City KCC T10 Summer League, 2025 PCR – GUJCC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Kuwait City KCC T10 Summer League, 2025 RTZ – KUMS – Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Mysuru Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20, 2025 GBM 135/3 SML 133/7 Fixtures Standings Live – t20 – Mysuru Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20, 2025 MGD 107/3 HBT 152/7 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Mysuru Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20, 2025 GBM – MYW – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Mysuru Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20, 2025 HBT – BNB – Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Oman Oman D20 League, 2025 ROS 114/3 RNC 113/10 Fixtures Standings Live – t20 – Oman Oman D20 League, 2025 MUT – YSG 156/5 Fixtures Standings Result – oneday – Westcourt South Africa tour of Australia, 2025 AUS 198/10 SA 296/8 Fixtures Toss – 100-ball – United Kingdom The Hundred Mens Competition 2025 TRR – MAO – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – 100-ball – United Kingdom The Hundred Mens Competition 2025 WEF – SOB – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – 100-ball – London The Hundred Mens Competition 2025 LOS – NOS – Fixtures Standings Result – 100-ball – United Kingdom The Hundred Women’s Competition, 2025 TRW-W 111/7 MOW-W 113/0 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – 100-ball – United Kingdom The Hundred Women’s Competition, 2025 WFW-W – SBW-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – 100-ball – London The Hundred Women’s Competition, 2025 LSW-W – NOS-W – Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Marrara Top End T20 Series, 2025 AS-A 137/4 PSA 136/9 Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Marrara Top End T20 Series, 2025 CHK 206/5 PS 137/8 Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Marrara Top End T20 Series, 2025 NEP 180/7 HHA 114/10 Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Marrara Top End T20 Series, 2025 NTS 150/7 BANA 172/4 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Marrara Top End T20 Series, 2025 CHK – ACOM – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Marrara Top End T20 Series, 2025 MS-A – PSA – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Marrara Top End T20 Series, 2025 NEP – MR-A – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Marrara Top End T20 Series, 2025 PS – AS-A – Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Lucknow Uttar Pradesh T20 League, 2025 KASS 177/8 KARS 201/3 Fixtures Standings Live – t20 – Lucknow Uttar Pradesh T20 League, 2025 MEMA 150/8 LUF 101/3 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Lucknow Uttar Pradesh T20 League, 2025 NOSK – GOLS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Lucknow Uttar Pradesh T20 League, 2025 LUF – KASS – Fixtures Standings

The destructive all-rounder is currently leading the Birmingham Phoenix in The Hundred. Not just that, but he is also the leading-run scorer in the tournament. This does not come across as a shocker, provided his hard-hitting ability. The nature of the tournament perfectly suits his style of play and hence, the 32-year-old is thriving in the league. Having played five matches, the Birmingham Phoenix have won just two out of those. They stand sixth on the points table with eight points in the bag.

Last year, Livingstone lead his national side in an ODI series in the West Indies. But it was very surprising to not see his name in the recent squad declarations. England recently announced their squads for the South Africa and Ireland series next month. Jacob Bethell is their newest hero and has been named as the skipper of the side. However, Liam Livingstone’s central contract is due to end next year, and he does not have any clarity on his position in the team. The Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) player stated that he got a call from head coach Brendon McCullum telling him that he has been dropped. But there has been nothing since.

“Obviously I didn’t have a great series in India and Pakistan and I hold my hands up: I wasn’t good enough out there. But I probably wasn’t the only one. I don’t know where I stand with England, to be honest. The frustrating part for me is I feel like I’ve got my best cricket ahead of me. I absolutely love playing for England”, said Livingstone in an interview.

ALSO READ:

Liam Livingstone Not In the Plans For England?

Due to the franchise leagues these days, the availability of players has become a huge point of concern. Some players choose to opt for convenience contracts in order to keep their calendars free for franchise leagues. However, Liam Livingstone is not one of them, at least yet. The English all-rounder firmly believes that he has a lot of cricket left in himself, and that he can contribute a lot for England. And he has done that in the past. England have been using him as a finisher in both the white-ball formats. But to everyone’s surprise, Livingstone has also performed well at the top of the order.

Over the course of the last few months, the English team has gone ahead with Will Jacks and Jacob Bethell – two players who have the same ability as Livingstone. This might be an indication for the all-rounder, who is currently leading the Phoenix in The Hundred. But the least a player should receive from the cricket board is some communication with respect to their plans in the future. And Livingstone hasn’t received anything from the England Cricket Board (ECB) yet.

To add to that, the RCB all-rounder feels that now is the right time for him to strike a purple patch in his career. This is what he would like to achieve with his national side. With the T20 World Cup looming large in the upcoming year, it will be interesting to see how England Cricket approach Livingstone. In 47 T20I innings for the English, Livingstone has scored 955 runs at a strike-rate of almost 150. To add to that, he also holds a century to his name. Ability wise, he has shown a lot of promise in white-ball leagues around the globe. He now awaits a confirmation from the cricket board or the coach and captain about where he stands in the scheme of things.