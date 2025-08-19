News
England All-rounder Unsure Of His Place In the Side, Expresses Lack Of Communication From the Top Management
england-cricket

England All-rounder Unsure Of His Place In the Side, Expresses Lack Of Communication From the Top Management

Amogh Bodas
Amogh Bodas
Last updated: August 19, 2025
4 min read

He last played an international game in March 2025.

England All-rounder Unsure Of His Place In the Side, Expresses Lack Of Communication From the Top Management

England all-rounder Liam Livingstone has spoken about his place in the England international side. Livingstone has not played any international cricket since March 2025. His last appearance was in England’s ICC Champions Trophy fixture on March 1. England played their last fixture against South Africa and that is when Livingstone last featured for the Thee Lions.

The destructive all-rounder is currently leading the Birmingham Phoenix in The Hundred. Not just that, but he is also the leading-run scorer in the tournament. This does not come across as a shocker, provided his hard-hitting ability. The nature of the tournament perfectly suits his style of play and hence, the 32-year-old is thriving in the league. Having played five matches, the Birmingham Phoenix have won just two out of those. They stand sixth on the points table with eight points in the bag.

Last year, Livingstone lead his national side in an ODI series in the West Indies. But it was very surprising to not see his name in the recent squad declarations. England recently announced their squads for the South Africa and Ireland series next month. Jacob Bethell is their newest hero and has been named as the skipper of the side. However, Liam Livingstone’s central contract is due to end next year, and he does not have any clarity on his position in the team. The Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) player stated that he got a call from head coach Brendon McCullum telling him that he has been dropped. But there has been nothing since.

“Obviously I didn’t have a great series in India and Pakistan and I hold my hands up: I wasn’t good enough out there. But I probably wasn’t the only one. I don’t know where I stand with England, to be honest. The frustrating part for me is I feel like I’ve got my best cricket ahead of me. I absolutely love playing for England”, said Livingstone in an interview.

ALSO READ:

Liam Livingstone Not In the Plans For England?

Due to the franchise leagues these days, the availability of players has become a huge point of concern. Some players choose to opt for convenience contracts in order to keep their calendars free for franchise leagues. However, Liam Livingstone is not one of them, at least yet. The English all-rounder firmly believes that he has a lot of cricket left in himself, and that he can contribute a lot for England. And he has done that in the past. England have been using him as a finisher in both the white-ball formats. But to everyone’s surprise, Livingstone has also performed well at the top of the order.

Over the course of the last few months, the English team has gone ahead with Will Jacks and Jacob Bethell – two players who have the same ability as Livingstone. This might be an indication for the all-rounder, who is currently leading the Phoenix in The Hundred. But the least a player should receive from the cricket board is some communication with respect to their plans in the future. And Livingstone hasn’t received anything from the England Cricket Board (ECB) yet.

To add to that, the RCB all-rounder feels that now is the right time for him to strike a purple patch in his career. This is what he would like to achieve with his national side. With the T20 World Cup looming large in the upcoming year, it will be interesting to see how England Cricket approach Livingstone. In 47 T20I innings for the English, Livingstone has scored 955 runs at a strike-rate of almost 150. To add to that, he also holds a century to his name. Ability wise, he has shown a lot of promise in white-ball leagues around the globe. He now awaits a confirmation from the cricket board or the coach and captain about where he stands in the scheme of things.

“At my age now, I feel like this is where people start to really come into their prime as a batter. That’s probably the frustrating thing for me. But I haven’t had a single word since halfway through the IPL, so I don’t really know where I stand, to be honest… I probably feel like right now, I’m playing as well as I ever have done in my whole career”, concluded Livingstone.

England
Liam Livingstone
Amogh Bodas
Amogh Bodas

