Massive Scare For England As Key Pacer Sustains Injury In Ashes 2025 Warm-up

The Ashes opener will take place in Perth from November 21.

England’s preparations for the much anticipated Ashes 2025 Down Under have been hit heavily as one of their key players suffered an injury on Thursday. The Ben Stokes-led side is playing a warm-up fixture against England Lions ahead of the Perth Test, which is set to begin on November 21.

Mark Wood Injury Blow Ahead of 1st Ashes 2025 Test

On Day 1 of the warm-up match at Lilac Hill Park in Perth, England pacer Mark Wood sustained a hamstring injury. He bowled an eight-over spell in the morning session but spent the afternoon session off the field.

England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) have given an update on the same. As per their statement, the speedster will undergo a scan to determine the extent of his injury.

“The plan for Mark Wood was for him to bowl 8 overs today. He has some stiffness in his hamstring, which has kept him off the field during the second session of the first day and will undergo a precautionary scan tomorrow. He is expected to bowl again in two days’ time,” the ECB statement read.

An update on Mark Wood 👇

While Wood had an injury, there was one piece of good news for England in the warm-up match. Captain Stokes bowled an extended spell and picked up six wickets. Although how those wickets came gave a glaring look into their young batch.

Another Setback Could Potentially Delay England Pacer’s Comeback

Mark Wood last played an international game in February earlier this year in the Champions Trophy. Following that, he had knee surgery and was out of action for five months. He was expected to play in the final Test against India but a minor setback meant the management took a precautionary approach.

Wood, who is arguably the fastest bowler in the world, is touted as an integral figure in England’s quest to win the series in Australia. His rapid speed could be the X factor alongside Jofra Archer. But for that, England need their pacers fit. Wood has had frequent injury troubles and this latest hamstring injury is another addition to that long list.

Wood has played 37 Tests in England shirt, picking up 119 wickets at an average of 30.42. He has done well in Australia, taking 17 wickets from four Tests at 26.64 apiece, with best figures of 6 for 37. He was one of the positives for England on the previous tour of Australia.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.