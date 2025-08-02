Meet Nathan Barnwell: England’s Substitute Fielder Who Was India’s Net Bowler in BGT 2024-25

England lead the five-match series 2-1.

The ongoing Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy is living up to the hype. Amid all the action, England called one of their players, who wasn’t a part of the squad to field for a while. Nathan Barnwell, a player for Surrey took Chris Woakes’ place for sometime in the first session of play on Day 3. Though he was a new face for many of the spectators and is yet to make his official appearance for England, he is a quite known figure in the Indian dressing room. The 22-year-old is a fast bowler from Surrey, who has earned praises from the likes of Morne Morkel.

Barnwell’s journey with the game started in his backyard where he used to play with his father and siblings. However, through sheer hard work, he earned his first contract at the professional level with Surrey in 2021. To add to that, he made his debut a year later in the Royal One-Day Cup against Middlesex at Radlett. The pacer has also featured in the English U19 side. He was named in England’s U19 squad for the ICC Men’s U19 Cricket World Cup in 2022, which was held in the West Indies.

The young pacer from Surrey aims to play for his country. Moreover, he also speaks about his ambition to play in the Indian Premier League (IPL) and closely follows the Rajasthan Royals (RR).

The Morne Morkel – Nathan Barnwell Connection

Interestingly, Morne Morkel and Barnwell share some history. Morkel’s last season with Surrey was back in 2019. That is when Barnwell was in the Surrey academy before signing his first professional contract in 2022. The Indian bowling coach remembered the speedster, and the two also spent some time having conversations. This was during one of India’s net sessions during the recent Border-Gavaskar Trophy. Barnwell was invited as a net bowler to bowl at the Indian batters as he was in Queensland at the time.

Apart from Morkel, Ryan ten Doeschate was also very impressed with the skills that Barnwell had to offer. The former even went a step ahead and inquired about his availability for future nets sessions. The young speedster troubled Shubman Gill, and was seen deceiving him a couple of times in the nets. Barnwell received a few tips from English bowlers Gus Atkinson and Chris Jordan. He aims to play for England one day. He also spoke about his connection with Morne Morkel reminiscing the days when the South African legend was with Surrey.

The speedster from Surrey has made an appearance in eight List A games, but has managed to scalp only two wickets for his team. To add to that, he has just played a solitary First-class match for Surrey.

