New Mr 360 Alert! Harry Brook Pulls Off an Outrageous Six To Leave Mohammed Siraj Shocked [WATCH]
england-cricket

New Mr 360 Alert! Harry Brook Pulls Off an Outrageous Six To Leave Mohammed Siraj Shocked [WATCH]

Amogh Bodas
Amogh Bodas
Last updated: August 1, 2025
3 min read

England are leading the series by a margin of 2-1.

New Mr 360 Alert! Harry Brook Pulls Off an Outrageous Six To Leave Mohammed Siraj Shocked [WATCH]

Whether you stumble or tumble on the ground, the ball must land in the stands! England batter Harry Brook has stunned Mohammed Siraj with an outrageous shot for a six. The ball flew over fine-leg after Brook wanted to hit it over mid-wicket for a six. This shot came at a crucial juncture in the game as the hosts had lost eight wickets on the second day of the fifth Test in the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy. This is an important Test match for India, as a loss or a draw will ensure that they lose the series to the hosts.

The Indian speedster bowled a full length delivery from over the wicket. Harry Brook did really well to get inside the line of the ball and lift it over the fine-leg boundary. It was pretty evident that he had pre-determined to hit the ball to the leg-side. The ball was pitched outside off, and had no business to be hit down the leg side, let alone towards fine-leg. Brook fell down after he made contact, but the shot seemed immaculate enough for it to land into the stands. The English batter is not making the spectators miss Rishabh Pant at all.

Watch this shot by Harry Brook, which left every spectator and player amazed. The right-hander was up on his feet in no time to continue with his game.

Harry Brook – The Future For England

The 26-year-old has made a mark for himself in every format for the English side. To state a fact, Brook is England’s captain in the white-ball format. His aggressive batting display has become the talk of the time. On numerous occasions, Brook has taken the attack to the opposition and has counter attacked when England had their back to the wall. Brook has scored more than 350 runs in the ongoing series, and is expected to make his second innings count later in this Test match. With the fifth Test poised at an important juncture, it will be vital for him to continue batting.

Brook made his debut in 2022. Over the span of three years, he has amassed over 2700 runs in just 30 Test appearances. To add to that, he holds a triple century in Pakistan with a highest score of 317. Moreover, he has registered nine centuries and 12 fifties in his Test career so far. His average against India is a massive 52.14, which speaks volumes about his consistency in whites. Almost all of his runs have come at number five, including all his centuries and 11 fifties. Brook is considered amongst the top talents of the country. He might go on to lead the side in all the three formats.

ENG vs IND
England
Harry Brook
India
Mohammed Siraj
Amogh Bodas
Amogh Bodas

