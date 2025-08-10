Not Joe Root, Former Australia Legend Predicts These Two Players To Hold Key For England In The Ashes 2025

The Ashes series will kick-off in Perth in November 2025.

Like every time before, The Ashes series later this year promises to live up to the hype. The coveted rivalry will commence in Perth on November 21 and will be played across five Test matches till early 2026. England had a bitter end to their good series against India recently. The Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy was drawn at 2-2 after India scripted an emphatic victory at The Oval. But with the injury concerns lingering around Chris Woakes and captain Ben Stokes, the Englishmen will be in testing waters for a few months to come.

All matches (53) India A Women tour of Australia, T20, 2025 Andhra Premier League, 2025 Delhi Premier League , 2025 ECI Croatia-Cyprus, 2025 ESC Croatia T10 , 2025 England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025 GTC Spring T20 Cup, 2nd Edition, 2025 KCC T10 Summer League, 2025 MCA Men’s T20 Inter-State Championship, 2025 Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20, 2025 Maharani Trophy, 2025 Namibia T20, 2025 Pakistan Women tour of Ireland, 2025 Pakistan tour of West Indies, ODI, 2025 SLC T20 League, 2025 South Africa tour of Australia, 2025 The Hundred Mens Competition 2025 The Hundred Women’s Competition, 2025 Viking Cup, 2025 Upcoming – t20 – South Mackay India A Women tour of Australia, T20, 2025 AUSA-W – INDA-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Visakhapatnam Andhra Premier League, 2025 KNK – VSS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Visakhapatnam Andhra Premier League, 2025 BVB – ROR – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Visakhapatnam Andhra Premier League, 2025 AMR – TBW – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Visakhapatnam Andhra Premier League, 2025 SVL – KNK – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Central Delhi Delhi Premier League , 2025 PD – NDS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Central Delhi Delhi Premier League , 2025 WDL – EDR – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Central Delhi Delhi Premier League , 2025 SDS – NDT – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Central Delhi Delhi Premier League , 2025 NDS – WDL – Fixtures Standings Toss – t10 – Croatia ECI Croatia-Cyprus, 2025 CRO – CYP – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Croatia ECI Croatia-Cyprus, 2025 CRO – CYP – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Croatia ECI Croatia-Cyprus, 2025 CRO – CYP – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Croatia ESC Croatia T10 , 2025 ZGW – ZAS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Croatia ESC Croatia T10 , 2025 ZAS – RJM – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Croatia ESC Croatia T10 , 2025 ZGW – ZGA – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Croatia ESC Croatia T10 , 2025 ZAS – RJM – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Croatia ESC Croatia T10 , 2025 ZGW – ZGA – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – oneday – Northern Ireland England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025 KENT – DURH – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – oneday – United Kingdom England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025 SOM – LAN – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – oneday – London England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025 MID – SUSS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – oneday – United Kingdom England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025 DER – NOT – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – oneday – Northern Ireland England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025 BB – NOR – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – oneday – United Kingdom England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025 GLO – LEI – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – oneday – United Kingdom England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025 ESS – WOR – Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan GTC Spring T20 Cup, 2nd Edition, 2025 91YC 70/9 BCC 20/0 Fixtures Standings Toss – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan GTC Spring T20 Cup, 2nd Edition, 2025 NAJC – GUG – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan GTC Spring T20 Cup, 2nd Edition, 2025 CCC – 91YC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan GTC Spring T20 Cup, 2nd Edition, 2025 NVR – GUG – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Kuwait City KCC T10 Summer League, 2025 TCC – SBSCC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Kuwait City KCC T10 Summer League, 2025 NCMI – PCR – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Kuwait City KCC T10 Summer League, 2025 CEC-A – RTZ – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Kuwait City KCC T10 Summer League, 2025 KRMPS – GUJCC – Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Klang MCA Men’s T20 Inter-State Championship, 2025 JOR 47/10 PRK 49/5 Fixtures Standings Live – t20 – Kuala Lumpur MCA Men’s T20 Inter-State Championship, 2025 MEL 107/8 PENG 35/1 Fixtures Standings Live – t20 – Klang MCA Men’s T20 Inter-State Championship, 2025 SEL – KLPR 48/0 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Bengaluru Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20, 2025 GBM – MGD – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Bengaluru Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20, 2025 BNB – MYW – Fixtures Standings Live – t20 – Bengaluru Maharani Trophy, 2025 MWW 21/2 HTW 107/10 Fixtures Standings Toss – t20 – Namibia Namibia T20, 2025 NPB – EAE – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Namibia Namibia T20, 2025 PAJ – PMW – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – County Dublin Pakistan Women tour of Ireland, 2025 IRE-W – PAK-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – oneday – San Fernando Pakistan tour of West Indies, ODI, 2025 WI – PAK – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Colombo SLC T20 League, 2025 SLGY – SLGR – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Colombo SLC T20 League, 2025 SLGR – SLBL – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Marrara South Africa tour of Australia, 2025 AUS – SA – Fixtures Upcoming – 100-ball – United Kingdom The Hundred Mens Competition 2025 SOB – BIP – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – 100-ball – United Kingdom The Hundred Mens Competition 2025 TRR – NOS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – 100-ball – Manchester The Hundred Mens Competition 2025 MAO – LOS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – 100-ball – United Kingdom The Hundred Women’s Competition, 2025 SBW-W – BIP-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – 100-ball – United Kingdom The Hundred Women’s Competition, 2025 TRW-W – NOS-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – 100-ball – Manchester The Hundred Women’s Competition, 2025 MOW-W – LSW-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Stockholms län Viking Cup, 2025 SWE – FRA – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Stockholms län Viking Cup, 2025 AUST – NOR – Fixtures Standings

Former Australian legend and captain Ricky Ponting has provided his insights about how England might fare on the upcoming tour Down Under. After watching the English team play the five-match Test series against the Indians, Ponting stressed that their top-order will have to make an impact in Australia if England are to do well in The Ashes. Zak Crawley and Ben Duckett have been on a spree since the appointment of Brendon McCullum as head coach in 2022.

It is very less likely that England will change their style of play for the important series. They are known to play an aggressive brand of cricket and will continue to do so. They have somehow managed to strike a balance between attack and defence, and have been successful in putting their foot on the accelerator at the right time. How Ben Stokes & Co. bat against the Australian pace attack will be interesting to witness.

“They probably hold the key in Australia. If they can bat really well at the top, and set things up, that will give them a good chance in the series”, said Ponting on England’s top-order.

ALSO READ:

Why The Ashes 2025 Series Will Be a Thriller

The Ashes series this year might be Australia’s bowling against England’s batting. Not that the other department for either teams will not have a say. But just like England’s batting, Australia’s bowling can keep them well in the game. Ultimately, the team that holds their nerves in moments of pressure will go on to clinch the series. But that is easier said than done. England managed to win pressure moments in their recently concluded series against India, and replicating that would be an uphill task.

The English batting is well-set. Since May 2022, Crawley and Duckett are the only opening pair in Test cricket to score more than 2000 runs. To add to that, their average of 46.5 is the second-highest in the world among pairs with 500+ runs, only behind Nishan Madushka and Dimuth Karunaratne. Ollie Pope has not been in the best of forms lately, and will look to get his technical glitches right. Moreover, Joe Root’s resume still lacks a century on Australian soil. The second-highest Test run-scorer in the world would love to get that off his back. But overall, England’s batting looks good enough to se off the bowling of the mighty Australians.

Bowling will be one of Australia’s last concerns. On the other hand, they have slight concerns with their batting. Marnus Labuschagne will possibly be back in the Test side for the Ashes series. But Cameron Green batted at No.3 in their recent tour to the West Indies. And it is highly doubtful if they will go towards Labuschagne again. Usman Khawaja and Sam Konstas’ performance in the Sheffield Shield will also play a huge role. To add to that, Beau Webster has been a vital cog in Australia’s side. So it is doubtful how much they will bank of Green. The bowling will be powered with Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.