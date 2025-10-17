NZ vs ENG Live Streaming Details: Where To Watch New Zealand vs England T20I Series in India?

New Zealand will host England for a three-match T20I series, starting on October 18, followed by as many ODI fixtures. Fans eager to watch the action unfold in real time will find out the NZ vs ENG live streaming details here.

The hosts’ white-ball captain, Mitchell Santner, is set to make a comeback following his abdominal surgery, which had sidelined him from their latest home series against neighbouring Australia. Notably, the visitors have claimed all three 20-over series on New Zealand soil so far.

The sequence had started off with England’s 0-2 whitewash in 2008. Following this, the English team continued their winning streak against the Black Caps with consecutive series victories in 2013 and 2019. Moreover, they are coming on the back of a great form in the format after registering a clean sweep over the West Indies and levelling the series against South Africa at home.

England have also clinched a 0-2 victory in their latest T20I series in Ireland. On the other hand, the hosts will be entering the contest after facing a thrashing 0-2 defeat in their latest home series against the Aussies.

Where Will NZ vs ENG Live Streaming Be Available in India?

The NZ vs ENG live streaming of the T20I series in India will be available on the FanCode and Sony Liv App. Cricket fans can watch all three T20Is in real time through these digital platforms.

Where Will NZ vs ENG Live Telecast Be Available in India?

The New Zealand vs England live telecast for the T20I series will be available on the Sony Sports Network.

Live Streaming Details Outside India

Fans outside India can also catch the action live through regional broadcasters:

New Zealand: Sky Sport, Sky Sports Now, TVNZ Duke, TVNZ+

Sky Sport, Sky Sports Now, TVNZ Duke, TVNZ+ UK: TNT Sports, Discovery

ALSO READ:

New Zealand vs England T20Is 2025 Schedule

1st T20I: October 18, Christchurch

2nd T20I: October 20, Christchurch

3rd T20I: October 23, Auckland

All three fixtures will commence at 7:15 PM local time (11:45 AM IST).

New Zealand Squad

Mitchell Santner (C), Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Jacob Duffy, Zak Foulkes, Matt Henry, Bevon Jacobs, Kyle Jamieson, Daryl Mitchell, Jimmy Neesham, Rachin Ravindra, Tim Robinson, Tim Seifert (WK).

England Squad

Harry Brook (C), Jos Buttler (WK), Phil Salt (WK), Tom Banton, Zak Crawley, Jordan Cox, Sam Curran, Liam Dawson, Brydon Carse, Rehan Ahmed, Adil Rashid, Jofra Archer, Sonny Baker, Luke Wood, Jamie Overton.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.