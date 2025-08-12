England All-rounder Expresses Intentions To Get Back Into National Side Ahead Of T20 World Cup 2026

He has featured in 58 T20Is for England.
The next major International Cricket Council (ICC) tournament that teams will be preparing for is the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026. The tournament will be played in India and Sri Lanka. The hosts India are the defending champions of the title. But England will be highly hopeful of their chances, after clinching the trophy in 2022. The team registered a thumping victory in the semi-finals against India by 10 wickets. And of course, it didn’t stop there. The team went on to clinch the Final against Pakistan. They clinched that World Cup on Australian soil.
–
–
191/4
152/7
–
–
–
–
–
–
58/5
161/8
–
–
71/8
129/5
Zagreb Sokol beat Zagreb Warriors by 58 runs
134/7
91/4
Zagreb Sokol beat Sir Oliver Split by 43 runs
100/6
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
136/3
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
142/4
138/5
Gauhati Town Club beat City Cricket Club by 6 wickets
123/10
124/5
Nabajyoti Club beat Bud Cricket Club by 5 wickets
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
101/1
100/10
Kuala Lumpur beat Johor by 9 wickets
106/5
101/10
Perak beat Selangor by 5 wickets
216/4
4/0
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
165/10
218/7
South Africa beat Australia by 53 runs
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
In a recent podcast with Stuart Broad, England all-rounder Sam Curran has expressed his intentions to make a comeback in the national side. Curran spoke about a lot of aspects in the podcast, the most prominent of them being his wish to play World Cups. In the company of former Australian player, Tom Moody, Curran also give an insight into his mindset as a player. Curran is currently playing in The Hundred and is a part of the Oval Invincibles. The franchise is one of the favourites to win the tournament again this year.
The duo also touched upon points like how each player is different in terms of the reasons he chooses to play for a particular franchise. According to Moody, the culture of a particular team is very important and plays a huge role in its success in the league. A team should therefore be willing to set the right standards for its players. It will have to be seen if Curran can make a comeback to the national side, particularly in the shortest format.
ALSO READ:
Apart from the franchise discussions, the English all-rounder had a lot to speak about the realistic measures about his wish to get into the national side. Upon being asked whether he is in touch with any of the people in England’s management, he mentioned that he met Brendon McCullum, the head coach for breakfast a few weeks ago. They spoke about the realistic chances of Curran getting back to the English side.
For any team and its management, it is extremely important that the communication with the player is efficient. Head coach McCullum spoke directly about what he thought on the lines of Curran’s game. Curran went ahead and mentioned that the fire of winning a World Cup still burns inside him, and would love to don the Three Lions jersey again in his career.
In 58 matches in his T20I career till date, Curran has bagged 54 wickets. He also has a five-wicket haul to his name. Though his wicket-taking ability in the shortest format isn’t the best, he is a good all-rounder. In 34 innings, he has scored 356 runs as well. Surprisingly enough, he has batted at every position from No.4 to No.9, barring the No.8 spot. However, his best position has been at seven, where he has scored 145 runs in the shortest format. Curran has also played in six different franchise leagues in the world. His exploits with the bat and ball with surely hold him in good stead.