T20 Blast 2025 Stars Who Could Be In Line For England Call-up In Near Future

T20 Blast 2025 concluded on Sunday with Somerset clinching the title by beating Hampshire in the final by six wickets. The tournament highlighted the talents that could be on the radar for the England selection in near future.

The final in Southampton witnessed Hampshire put on a massive 194 on the back of a superb innings by Toby Albert. Somerset chased that down by six wickets, with Will Smeed playing a match-defining knock. Let’s take a look at five T20 Blast 2025 stars who could get England call-up in coming months.

Will Smeed

Will Smeed was the first player to hit a century in The Hundred. He has been amongst the most exciting batters in the domestic circuit but didn’t have the consistency to push for a spot in the England side. He delivered that in this tournament.

Will Smeed's 94 led Somerset to a monstrous chase and their THIRD Vitality Blast trophy 🤩



Watch the full highlights here pic.twitter.com/wsQslfPWlX — Vitality Blast (@VitalityBlast) September 14, 2025

Smeed ended up as the second highest run-getter with 620 runs at an average of 41.33 while striking at 144.85. He smashed five half-centuries in the season and powered Somerset to the title with a stunning 94 off 58 in the final.

Toby Albert

The 23-year-old Hampshire batter also put on a show in the T20 Blast final. Toby Albert struck a superb 85 off 48 deliveries to help his side reach a strong total. It went in vain but his knock might have attracted the selectors’ attention.

Albert was the top run-scorer in the competition with 633 runs from 17 innings. He averages 48.69 in the season while striking at a good rate of 150. The opening batter registered six fifties, including the best score of 98 not out in 57 deliveries against Glamorgan.

Tom Moores

Tom Moores gained attention after his 55 off 30 for Trent Rockets in The Hundred. Coming in to bat at 60 for 4, he played a blinder to help his side win the game. He has done well in T20 Blast 2025 as well, putting his hat in the ring for England selection.

The left-hand batter amassed 459 runs in the tournament at a strike rate of 157.19 while averaging 45.90. He made four half-centuries from 14 innings with the top score of 75. Moores is 29-years of age but can bat anywhere in the line-up.

Aneurin Donald

Aneurin Donald was one of the fastest scorers in the latest T20 Blast. Opening the innings, he made 449 runs from 14 games at an excellent strike rate of 216.90 and averaged 32.07.

Donald had a few low scores but when he was set, he went big. He hit six half-centuries in the tournament. He couldn’t impress in The Hundred but did enough in the T20 Blast to grab eyeballs.

Sonny Baker

Sonny Baker recently had a nightmarish ODI debut, conceding 76 runs in seven overs against South Africa. But the England management rates him highly and he could be in contention for a T20 spot in near future.

Baker was one of the finds of The Hundred, picking up nine wickets in seven games at an economy of 7.68. In the T20 Blast 2025, he snared 10 wickets in eight innings at 8.76 economy.

