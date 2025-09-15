News
IPL
Indian Cricket Team
Women's World Cup 2025
International Cricket
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Watch
Interviews
Social Reactions
Contact
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
News
IPL
Indian Cricket Team
More
T20 Blast 2025 Stars Who Could Be In Line For England Call-up In Near Future
england-cricket

T20 Blast 2025 Stars Who Could Be In Line For England Call-up In Near Future

Sandip Pawar
Sandip Pawar
Last updated: September 15, 2025
3 min read
T20 Blast 2025 Stars Who Could Be In Line For England Call-up In Near Future

T20 Blast 2025 concluded on Sunday with Somerset clinching the title by beating Hampshire in the final by six wickets. The tournament highlighted the talents that could be on the radar for the England selection in near future. 

The final in Southampton witnessed Hampshire put on a massive 194 on the back of a superb innings by Toby Albert. Somerset chased that down by six wickets, with Will Smeed playing a match-defining knock. Let’s take a look at five T20 Blast 2025 stars who could get England call-up in coming months.   

Will Smeed

Will Smeed was the first player to hit a century in The Hundred. He has been amongst the most exciting batters in the domestic circuit but didn’t have the consistency to push for a spot in the England side. He delivered that in this tournament. 

Smeed ended up as the second highest run-getter with 620 runs at an average of 41.33 while striking at 144.85. He smashed five half-centuries in the season and powered Somerset to the title with a stunning 94 off 58 in the final. 

Toby Albert

The 23-year-old Hampshire batter also put on a show in the T20 Blast final. Toby Albert struck a superb 85 off 48 deliveries to help his side reach a strong total. It went in vain but his knock might have attracted the selectors’ attention. 

Albert was the top run-scorer in the competition with 633 runs from 17 innings. He averages 48.69 in the season while striking at a good rate of 150. The opening batter registered six fifties, including the best score of 98 not out in 57 deliveries against Glamorgan.

Tom Moores 

Tom Moores gained attention after his 55 off 30 for Trent Rockets in The Hundred. Coming in to bat at 60 for 4, he played a blinder to help his side win the game. He has done well in T20 Blast 2025 as well, putting his hat in the ring for England selection. 

The left-hand batter amassed 459 runs in the tournament at a strike rate of 157.19 while averaging 45.90. He made four half-centuries from 14 innings with the top score of 75. Moores is 29-years of age but can bat anywhere in the line-up. 

Aneurin Donald

Aneurin Donald was one of the fastest scorers in the latest T20 Blast. Opening the innings, he made 449 runs from 14 games at an excellent strike rate of 216.90 and averaged 32.07. 

Donald had a few low scores but when he was set, he went big. He hit six half-centuries in the tournament. He couldn’t impress in The Hundred but did enough in the T20 Blast to grab eyeballs. 

ALSO READ:

Sonny Baker 

Sonny Baker recently had a nightmarish ODI debut, conceding 76 runs in seven overs against South Africa. But the England management rates him highly and he could be in contention for a T20 spot in near future. 

Baker was one of the finds of The Hundred, picking up nine wickets in seven games at an economy of 7.68. In the T20 Blast 2025, he snared 10 wickets in eight innings at 8.76 economy. 

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.

Aneurin Donald
England
Sonny Baker
T20 Blast 2025
Toby Albert
Tom Moores
Will Smeed
Sandip Pawar
Sandip Pawar

There's nothing better than doing what you love. So here I am, writing on sports. Ever since turning eight, sports - cricket in particular - has been an integral part of my life. Now, I'm just trying to understand the intricacies of the game we are all absolutely mad for. 

Read more

Related posts

England Head Coach Brendon McCullum Hints at Leadership Change Ahead of the Ashes 2025

England will tour to Australia for five-Test Ashes 2025 series, starting November 21.
5:38 pm
Aditya Ighe
England Name Scotland Seamer Scott Currie as Replacement for Saqib Mahmood for Ireland T20I Series

England Name Scotland Seamer as Replacement for Saqib Mahmood for Ireland T20I Series

He has played three matches for Scotland.
10:15 pm
Aditya Ighe
Most Runs in Powerplay in T20Is England Latest To Breach 100-Run Barrier, Jos Buttler Enters Players’ List.

Most Runs in Powerplay in T20Is: England Latest To Breach 100-Run Barrier, Jos Buttler Enters Players’ List

England scored a whopping 304/2 in 20 overs.
September 13, 2025
Darpan Jain
Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) batter Phil Salt was at his ruthless best during the second T20I against South Africa at his home ground, Old Trafford.

RCB Star Declares Intent To Become Best in the World After Record-Breaking Knock

He notched up a 39-ball century.
September 13, 2025
Darpan Jain
Surrey and Nottinghamshire Set for A Potential Title-deciding Clash in County Championship 2025

Surrey and Nottinghamshire Set for A Potential Title-deciding Clash in County Championship 2025

They will face off at The Oval on September 15.
September 12, 2025
Sandip Pawar
England Domestic Batter Equals 19-Year-Old Record Of Lance Klusener in Ongoing County Championship

England Domestic Batter Equals 19-Year-Old Record Of Lance Klusener in Ongoing County Championship 

He is the second leading run-scorer in the ongoing season.
September 11, 2025
Sandip Pawar
News
IPL
Indian Cricket Team
Women's World Cup 2025
International Cricket
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Watch
Interviews
Social Reactions
Contact
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy.