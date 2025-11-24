Three England Players Released From Squad After Perth Test Defeat in The Ashes 2025

The England management has released three of their players from the squad after an embarrassing drubbing in the Ashes 2025 opener in Perth. The Three Lions suffered a drubbing, conceding the contest in just two days and now Jacob Bethell, Matthew Potts and Josh Tongue have been let go from the squad.

Notably, the three players were not a part of the series opener. The news of the same was confirmed by the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) via an official media release. The trio will now join the England Lions side for a two-day pink-ball Test fixture against the Australian Prime Minister’s XI in Canberra.

The release read, “The England Men’s Ashes Test squad have released three players – Jacob Bethell, Matthew Potts and Josh Tongue – to join the England Lions for their forthcoming two-day fixture against the Australian Prime Minister’s XI in Canberra, starting Saturday, November 29. The match, to be played at Manuka Oval, will be a day/night fixture using the pink ball. The Lions group, including the three players linking up from the Ashes squad, will travel from Perth to Canberra on Tuesday.”

The AUS vs ENG 2nd Test at the Gabba will also be a pink-ball contest and it is understood that the recent decision is taken to give the three players some match practice.

With the first Test ending inside two days, England had a total of 12 days before the next game from December 4 but no other players from the England Ashes 2025 squad will be travelling for the unofficial red-ball game. The decision not to utilise the extra time, especially after the horror show in Perth, has also received strong criticism from some former players as well.

Former England captain Vaughan said on BBC, “What harm is it playing two days of cricket with the pink ball under lights? “I can’t be so old school to suggest that by playing cricket they might get a little bit better? “My method would be, you’ve got a pink-ball two-day game, you go and grab it, go and take it, play those two days and give yourself the best chance.”

