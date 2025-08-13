News
Ben McKinney could be an all-format star for England.
england-cricket

Who Is Ben McKinney? Meet 20-year-old England Star With All-format Pedigree 

Sandip Pawar
Sandip Pawar
Last updated: August 13, 2025
3 min read

He smashed 29 off 12 on his debut.

Ben McKinney could be an all-format star for England.

The Durham opening batter Ben McKinney showed glimpses of his talent on Monday in The Hundred 2025. When Manchester Originals hosted London Spirit at Old Trafford, the youngster caught the eyeballs of the cricketing world.

McKinney replaced Matthew Hurst in the Manchester Originals line-up after their back-to-back defeats. He, along with Phil Salt, got them off to a rapid start with 47 runs on the board in 21 balls. Originals went on to post 163 runs in 100 balls and registered their first win of the season by 10 runs. 

Ben McKinney Sparkles In The Hundred 2025

Monday’s clash in The Hundred was Ben McKinney’s first moment on the big stage. It was a short stay at the crease, but he managed to put on an impressive show. He played only 12 balls and smashed 29 runs with two fours and three maximums. 

The left-hand batter displayed his range of shots in that short but effective knock. He pulled short deliveries of Richard Gleeson, belted slower balls with flicks, and took on the left-arm spin of Liam Dawson. 

The 6ft 7in tall opener was able to pick the lengths quite early and had good footwork. He danced down the track on one delivery, rocked back or created room on others. His long levers help him with the reach and power. All in all, there was plenty to like about the young batter.  

READ MORE: 

Potential to be an all-format star for England 

Ben McKinney has been earmarked as a prospect for England. He was the captain of the England side in the 2024 Under-19 World Cup and was rated highly for his calmness. He was their top run-scorer with 203 runs in five innings at a strike rate of 106, with the best score of 88. 

The youngster scored a terrific 153 against Warwickshire in the County Championship earlier this season at Chester-le-Street. In January, he showed his ability to adapt on the tour of Australia as part of the England Lions. He made an excellent 94 against CA XI at Brisbane and smashed a run-a-ball century versus Australia A at Sydney. In March, he made 80 in an innings when Durham toured Zimbabwe. 

McKinney doesn’t have a great record in domestic cricket yet. Just looking at his raw numbers and making a judgement would be foolish. There have been moments of brilliance from him across formats. His strike rate in First Class cricket reads 70, which makes him perfectly suited for England’s Bazball playing style. 

On potential, McKinney could be the next all-format star for England. Early signs indicate he certainly has the game to excel across formats. 

Ben McKinney
England
Manchester Originals
MNR vs LNS
The Hundred 2025
Sandip Pawar
Sandip Pawar

