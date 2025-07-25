News
Why Did Ben Stokes Retire Hurt On 66 During ENG vs IND 4th Test in Manchester?
england-cricket

Why Did Ben Stokes Retire Hurt On 66 During ENG vs IND 4th Test in Manchester?

Amogh Bodas
Amogh Bodas
Last updated: July 25, 2025
4 min read

Ben Stokes was batting on 66 when he walked off.

Why Did Ben Stokes Retire Hurt On 66 During ENG vs IND 4th Test in Manchester?

English skipper Ben Stokes walked off while he was batting on 66 in the fourth Test of the ongoing Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy. He was batting well, and seemed to be in fine touch when he suddenly made the decision to walk off the pitch citing reasons which were unknown at first. Stokes and Root were in the midst of a 142-run partnership and England held a crucial lead of 133 runs.

Joe Root jumped to the second spot in the list of the most Test runs, only behind Sachin Tendulkar. He overtook Jacques Kallis and Ricky Ponting on the way to his milestone. On the second Day of the Test, India were bowled out for 358, thanks to even contributions from several batters. But to everyone’s surprise, Zak Crawley and Ben Duckett came out all guns blazing. England just lost two wickets on Day 2, and have notched 500 runs by the subsequent afternoon. Having said that, Ben Stokes going taking a leave in this fashion has sent fitness doubts across fans.

Why Did Ben Stokes Walk Off Retired Hurt?

Though there was no physical injury, the English skipper was seen limping a bit while he was walking off the turf. While there were questions about his fitness after the long string of overs he has bowled, the English Cricket Board (ECB) confirmed that the reason he walked away was just a slight cramp and nothing major. Stokes has done a fair bit of bowling in the series, and has been England’s best bowler by far. His move might just be the indication of his body showing signs of stiffness after a long series.

Will Ben Stokes Return To Bat In This Innings?

Whether he can or not is a question to be answered later. The first question is, whether England will need him to. And considering the position they are in, it doesn’t look like. The hosts have already notched up 500 runs on the board, and look in a very strong position if we consider the position of the match. Overall, if it is just a cramp, Ben Stokes can return to bat if he wants to. But we doubt if he would really be needed to.

Having the upper hand in the game, the hosts will look to skittle India out cheaply to register an emphatic victory in the match. They will not just win the match, but also the series by a margin of 3-1. This Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy has seen everything that a fiery Test series has to offer, and we are just in the fourth Test.

ALSO READ:

Will Ben Stokes Bowl In The Second Innings?

Well, more than his batting, this is the question England will be more concerned about. Ben Stokes has, by far been the best bowler for the hosts over the series. They will want him to stay extremely fit for the entirety of the series, and not just this match. However, a cramp is a regular occurrence in the career of an athlete, and the English skipper will be well poised to deal with it at this level.

Stokes’ bowling was one of the most important reasons due to which England could register a victory in the third Test at Lord’s. He bowled many overs on the trot to helped his team script an amazing victory. The angles that he is able to create due to his action work brilliantly in his favour. To the right hander, it feels as if the ball is angling in towards him. But then, it goes away from the right-handed batter, just when he is committed to the cause of playing. Stokes is also an amazing reader of the game.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

Ben Stokes
ENG vs IND
England
India
Amogh Bodas
Amogh Bodas

shubman gill drs reviews kl rahul mohammed siraj joe root

Why Shubman Gill Should Trust KL Rahul For DRS Calls, Former Batter Explains After India Burnt Two Reviews in Manchester Test

Joe Root's century took England past a 100-run lead at Old Trafford
9:27 pm
Samarnath Soory
shubman gill eng vs ind 4th test washington sundar stuart broad

Former England Player Questions India’s Tactics In ENG vs IND 4th Test, Says Shubman Gill Erred With Bowling Decisions

England have taken a comfortable lead on the third day
8:00 pm
Samarnath Soory
Dom Sibley pushes for Ashes 2025 spot with 1,000 runs in the County Championship 2025.

Discarded England Opener Pushes for Ashes 2025 Spot, Breaks 1000-run Barrier in County Championship 2025

He has achieved the feat for the second time in his County career.
3:15 pm
Sandip Pawar
Manchester Originals To Be Rebranded With Lucknow Super Giants Owners Owning 70% Of Shares In The Hundred Franchise

Manchester Originals To Be Rebranded With Lucknow Super Giants Owners Owning 70% Of Shares In The Hundred Franchise

As per the Hindu calendar, the exchange of contracts transpired on a holy day of Hariyali Amavasya, which is known to celebrate Lord Shiva.
12:46 pm
Ashish Satyam
Australia Senior Player Takes Dig At Ben Stokes And England Ahead of Ashes 2025

‘Actually Trying To Win Games..’ — Australia Senior Player Takes Dig At Ben Stokes And England Ahead of Ashes 2025

England have not won an Ashes series in Australia since the 2010-11 tour.
9:27 am
Sagar Paul
England Ashes 2025 Jofra Archer Mark Wood

England Will Win Ashes 2025 If They Have This, But They Very Likely Won’t 

England stand 0-13 against Australia on the last three tours.
8:17 pm
Sandip Pawar
