Will Jacks Included in England Playing XI for the 2nd Ashes 2025 Test, Replaces Mark Wood

England have announced their playing XI for the 2nd Ashes 2025 Test, which will be played at the Gabba in Brisbane and begins on December 4. Mark Wood, who has been ruled out of this match, has been replaced by Will Jacks.

Even though England’s batters did not do well in the Perth Test, the team has kept the same batting order for the second match. Adding Will Jacks will give the visitors more strength in the lower order, and they will hope to level the series 1-1 with a win in Brisbane.

England Playing XI for 2nd Ashes 2025 Test

Ben Duckett, Zak Crawley, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes (captain), Jamie Smith (wk), Will Jacks, Gus Atkinson, Brydon Carse, Jofra Archer.

