Young England Prodigy Pushes Case For Ashes 2025 With Century And 13-Wicket Haul In County Championship

He has played a key role for Leicestershire as an all-rounder.

The 20-year-old sensation Rehan Ahmed has made a strong case for a spot in the England squad for Ashes 2025 with his performances in the County Championship 2025. The recent Division Two clash between Leicestershire and Derbyshire saw the best of Rehan as he sizzled with the bat and ball.

He scored 115 in the first innings, and followed it up with 6 for 51 and 7 for 93 as Leicestershire hammered the hosts by 189 runs. Rehan became only the fourth player since 2000 to register a century and 10 wickets in the same First Class match in English domestic cricket. Tom Hartley joined him soon after with his exploits for Lancashire against Gloucestershire.

The youngster also became the first English player to score a century and claim 13 wickets in an FC game since Ian Botham in 1980.

All matches (50) Asia-Pacific Cricket Champions Trophy, 2025 Australia tour of West Indies, T20, 2025 Bahrain and Malawi tour of Rwanda, 2025 ECN Budapest Cup T20I, 2025 European Cricket Series Sweden, Stockholm, 2025 ICC Women’s Africa T20 WC Qualifier 2, 2025 KCC T20 Summer League, 2025 Malaysia T10 Bash, 2025 Pearl of Africa T20, 2025 Pondicherry Premier League, 2025 Shpageeza Cricket League, 2025 USA Women U19 tour of West Indies, 2025 Women’s Vitality Blast T20, 2025 World Championship of Legends, 2025 Zimbabwe T20I Tri-Series, 2025 Zimbabwe Women tour of Ireland, 2025 Upcoming – t20 – Singapore Asia-Pacific Cricket Champions Trophy, 2025 MAL – HKG – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Basseterre Australia tour of West Indies, T20, 2025 WI – AUS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Rwanda Bahrain and Malawi tour of Rwanda, 2025 RWA – ML – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Rwanda Bahrain and Malawi tour of Rwanda, 2025 TBC – TBC – Fixtures Standings Live – t20 – Hungary ECN Budapest Cup T20I, 2025 ROM 178/6 LUX 11/0 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Hungary ECN Budapest Cup T20I, 2025 HUN – AUST – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Hungary ECN Budapest Cup T20I, 2025 AUST – LUX – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Hungary ECN Budapest Cup T20I, 2025 TBC – TBC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Hungary ECN Budapest Cup T20I, 2025 TBC – TBC – Fixtures Standings Live – t10 – Stockholms län European Cricket Series Sweden, Stockholm, 2025 ALZ 21/3 JIHCC 163/4 Fixtures Standings Toss – t10 – Stockholms län European Cricket Series Sweden, Stockholm, 2025 RPH – MAR – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Stockholms län European Cricket Series Sweden, Stockholm, 2025 JIHCC – ALZ – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Stockholms län European Cricket Series Sweden, Stockholm, 2025 RPH – JIHCC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Stockholms län European Cricket Series Sweden, Stockholm, 2025 ALZ – RPH – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Stockholms län European Cricket Series Sweden, Stockholm, 2025 TBC – TBC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Stockholms län European Cricket Series Sweden, Stockholm, 2025 TBC – TBC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Stockholms län European Cricket Series Sweden, Stockholm, 2025 TBC – TBC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Stockholms län European Cricket Series Sweden, Stockholm, 2025 TBC – TBC – Fixtures Standings Live – t20 – Gaborone ICC Women’s Africa T20 WC Qualifier 2, 2025 BOT-W 16/3 MWW-W – Fixtures Standings Live – t20 – Gaborone ICC Women’s Africa T20 WC Qualifier 2, 2025 EWW-W – LSN-W 13/2 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Gaborone ICC Women’s Africa T20 WC Qualifier 2, 2025 RWA-W – SLO-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Gaborone ICC Women’s Africa T20 WC Qualifier 2, 2025 CW-W – MZW-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kuwait City KCC T20 Summer League, 2025 GUJCC – SUL – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kuwait City KCC T20 Summer League, 2025 CHK – TCC – Fixtures Standings Result – t10 – Johor Bahru Malaysia T10 Bash, 2025 FRC 122/4 KLG 108/6 Fixtures Standings Result – t10 – Johor Bahru Malaysia T10 Bash, 2025 JBK 80/4 SWCL 106/5 Fixtures Standings Result – t10 – Johor Bahru Malaysia T10 Bash, 2025 UTC 78/4 MXC 80/2 Fixtures Standings Live – t10 – Johor Bahru Malaysia T10 Bash, 2025 MKP – MBMS 5/1 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Johor Bahru Malaysia T10 Bash, 2025 FRC – MXC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Johor Bahru Malaysia T10 Bash, 2025 JBK – MBMS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Johor Bahru Malaysia T10 Bash, 2025 UTC – KLG – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Johor Bahru Malaysia T10 Bash, 2025 MKP – SWCL – Fixtures Standings Live – t20 – Entebbe Pearl of Africa T20, 2025 UAE 121/3 NIG – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Entebbe Pearl of Africa T20, 2025 KNY – NBA – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Entebbe Pearl of Africa T20, 2025 KNY – NIG – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Entebbe Pearl of Africa T20, 2025 UAE – UGA – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Puducherry Pondicherry Premier League, 2025 VMK – MMS – Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Kabul Shpageeza Cricket League, 2025 MAK 154/9 BDS 155/4 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kabul Shpageeza Cricket League, 2025 ASS – SGT – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Trinidad and Tobago USA Women U19 tour of West Indies, 2025 WIU19-W – USAU19-W – Fixtures Upcoming – t20 – Trinidad and Tobago USA Women U19 tour of West Indies, 2025 WIU19-W – USAU19-W – Fixtures Upcoming – t20 – London Women’s Vitality Blast T20, 2025 TBLZ-W – BRB-W – Fixtures Standings Canceled – t20 – London Women’s Vitality Blast T20, 2025 TBC – TBC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – London Women’s Vitality Blast T20, 2025 SUR-W – TBC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Northern Ireland World Championship of Legends, 2025 IAC – AAC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Leeds World Championship of Legends, 2025 PNC – WIC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Leeds World Championship of Legends, 2025 SAC – AAC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Leeds World Championship of Legends, 2025 IAC – EDC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Harare Zimbabwe T20I Tri-Series, 2025 NZ – SA – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – oneday – Northern Ireland Zimbabwe Women tour of Ireland, 2025 IRE-W – ZIM-W – Fixtures

Rehan Ahmed relishes in County Championship 2025

Rehan Ahmed has been a revelation for Leicestershire in this season after a promotion in the top order. He has piled on 641 runs in nine games at an average of 45.78 and strike rate of 75.58. He has smashed four hundreds in the competition along with a fifty.

Magic from Rehan Ahmed.



He finished with match figures of 60-13-144-13. pic.twitter.com/TZN1obIz6d — Rothesay County Championship (@CountyChamp) July 25, 2025

Rehan has done a superb job with his leg-break bowling as well. He has taken 20 wickets at an outstanding average of 15.15, with both his five-wicket hauls in the recent game.

ALSO READ:

Should England take Rehan Ahmed to Australia for Ashes 2025?

Rehan Ahmed has been a part of the England side in the past. He was the youngest men’s player to play for England in Test cricket when he made his debut in December 2022 in Karachi. He claimed 5 for 48 in the second innings to help his team to an eight-wicket victory.

Rehan was on the tours of India and Pakistan last year as well. Being a spin all-rounder, picking him for those conditions was an easy choice. But taking him for Ashes 2025 Down Under could be a tough decision.

A change in role and a new lease of life for Rehan Ahmed. Enjoy the best of a fine century against Derbyshire. pic.twitter.com/nYvux7R8L9 — Rothesay County Championship (@CountyChamp) July 25, 2025

The all-rounder has certainly made a case for himself. England recently brought back Liam Dawson, another spin all-rounder, who has 10 wickets and a century in an FC match not once but twice. How they handle the Shoaib Bashir and Dawson situation will be interesting to see.

Rehan Ahmed is currently more of a batting all-rounder and England are unlikely to look at him as a proper spin option in Australia. However, there could still be a place for him in the top order. The form of Zak Crawley and Ollie Pope has been shaky. Jacob Bethell is the spare batter in the side as England have continued with the same batting line-up.

On a long away tour of Australia, where England haven’t won a Test in the last three series, they might need more batting options in the squad. Rehan’s flexibility as a player increases his chances of being on that plane for the Ashes 2025.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.