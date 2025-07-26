Young England Prodigy Pushes Case For Ashes 2025 With Century And 13-Wicket Haul In County Championship

He has played a key role for Leicestershire as an all-rounder.
The 20-year-old sensation Rehan Ahmed has made a strong case for a spot in the England squad for Ashes 2025 with his performances in the County Championship 2025. The recent Division Two clash between Leicestershire and Derbyshire saw the best of Rehan as he sizzled with the bat and ball.
He scored 115 in the first innings, and followed it up with 6 for 51 and 7 for 93 as Leicestershire hammered the hosts by 189 runs. Rehan became only the fourth player since 2000 to register a century and 10 wickets in the same First Class match in English domestic cricket. Tom Hartley joined him soon after with his exploits for Lancashire against Gloucestershire.
The youngster also became the first English player to score a century and claim 13 wickets in an FC game since Ian Botham in 1980.
178/6
11/0
21/3
163/4
16/3
13/2
122/4
108/6
Fatemi Resources Cricket Club beat KL Gladiators by 14 runs
80/4
106/5
Sky Warriors Cricket Club beat JB Kings by 26 runs
78/4
80/2
Maxx Cricket Club beat Utkal Cricket Club by 8 wickets
121/3
154/9
155/4
Boost Defenders beat Mis Ainak Knights by 6 wickets
Match Cancelled
Rehan Ahmed has been a revelation for Leicestershire in this season after a promotion in the top order. He has piled on 641 runs in nine games at an average of 45.78 and strike rate of 75.58. He has smashed four hundreds in the competition along with a fifty.
Magic from Rehan Ahmed. He finished with match figures of 60-13-144-13.
He finished with match figures of 60-13-144-13. pic.twitter.com/TZN1obIz6d
Rehan has done a superb job with his leg-break bowling as well. He has taken 20 wickets at an outstanding average of 15.15, with both his five-wicket hauls in the recent game.
Rehan Ahmed has been a part of the England side in the past. He was the youngest men’s player to play for England in Test cricket when he made his debut in December 2022 in Karachi. He claimed 5 for 48 in the second innings to help his team to an eight-wicket victory.
Rehan was on the tours of India and Pakistan last year as well. Being a spin all-rounder, picking him for those conditions was an easy choice. But taking him for Ashes 2025 Down Under could be a tough decision.
A change in role and a new lease of life for Rehan Ahmed. Enjoy the best of a fine century against Derbyshire. pic.twitter.com/nYvux7R8L9— Rothesay County Championship (@CountyChamp) July 25, 2025
The all-rounder has certainly made a case for himself. England recently brought back Liam Dawson, another spin all-rounder, who has 10 wickets and a century in an FC match not once but twice. How they handle the Shoaib Bashir and Dawson situation will be interesting to see.
Rehan Ahmed is currently more of a batting all-rounder and England are unlikely to look at him as a proper spin option in Australia. However, there could still be a place for him in the top order. The form of Zak Crawley and Ollie Pope has been shaky. Jacob Bethell is the spare batter in the side as England have continued with the same batting line-up.
On a long away tour of Australia, where England haven’t won a Test in the last three series, they might need more batting options in the squad. Rehan’s flexibility as a player increases his chances of being on that plane for the Ashes 2025.
