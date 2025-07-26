News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
MP T20 League
Social Reactions
Betting Tips
Contact
News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
More
Rehan Ahmed Pushes Case For Ashes 2025 With Century And 13-Wicket Haul In County Championship.
england-cricket

Young England Prodigy Pushes Case For Ashes 2025 With Century And 13-Wicket Haul In County Championship

Sandip Pawar
Sandip Pawar
Last updated: July 26, 2025
3 min read

He has played a key role for Leicestershire as an all-rounder.

Rehan Ahmed Pushes Case For Ashes 2025 With Century And 13-Wicket Haul In County Championship.

The 20-year-old sensation Rehan Ahmed has made a strong case for a spot in the England squad for Ashes 2025 with his performances in the County Championship 2025. The recent Division Two clash between Leicestershire and Derbyshire saw the best of Rehan as he sizzled with the bat and ball. 

He scored 115 in the first innings, and followed it up with 6 for 51 and 7 for 93 as Leicestershire hammered the hosts by 189 runs. Rehan became only the fourth player since 2000 to register a century and 10 wickets in the same First Class match in English domestic cricket. Tom Hartley joined him soon after with his exploits for Lancashire against Gloucestershire. 

The youngster also became the first English player to score a century and claim 13 wickets in an FC game since Ian Botham in 1980.

Upcoming – t20 – Singapore
Asia-Pacific Cricket Champions Trophy, 2025
26 Jul 2025, 11:30 AM IST
Malaysia MAL

Hong Kong HKG

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Basseterre
Australia tour of West Indies, T20, 2025
27 Jul 2025, 04:30 AM IST
West Indies WI

Australia AUS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Rwanda
Bahrain and Malawi tour of Rwanda, 2025
26 Jul 2025, 05:15 PM IST
Rwanda RWA

Malawi ML

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Rwanda
Bahrain and Malawi tour of Rwanda, 2025
27 Jul 2025, 04:30 PM IST
TBC TBC

TBC TBC

Fixtures Standings
Live – t20 – Hungary
ECN Budapest Cup T20I, 2025
Romania ROM

178/6

Luxembourg LUX

11/0

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Hungary
ECN Budapest Cup T20I, 2025
26 Jul 2025, 03:00 PM IST
Hungary HUN

Austria AUST

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Hungary
ECN Budapest Cup T20I, 2025
26 Jul 2025, 06:30 PM IST
Austria AUST

Luxembourg LUX

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Hungary
ECN Budapest Cup T20I, 2025
27 Jul 2025, 11:30 AM IST
TBC TBC

TBC TBC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Hungary
ECN Budapest Cup T20I, 2025
27 Jul 2025, 03:00 PM IST
TBC TBC

TBC TBC

Fixtures Standings
Live – t10 – Stockholms län
European Cricket Series Sweden, Stockholm, 2025
Alby Zalmi CC ALZ

21/3

Jinnah CC JIHCC

163/4

Fixtures Standings
Toss – t10 – Stockholms län
European Cricket Series Sweden, Stockholm, 2025
26 Jul 2025, 02:15 PM IST
Rising Phoenix RPH

Marsta CC MAR

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Stockholms län
European Cricket Series Sweden, Stockholm, 2025
26 Jul 2025, 04:15 PM IST
Jinnah CC JIHCC

Alby Zalmi CC ALZ

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Stockholms län
European Cricket Series Sweden, Stockholm, 2025
26 Jul 2025, 06:15 PM IST
Rising Phoenix RPH

Jinnah CC JIHCC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Stockholms län
European Cricket Series Sweden, Stockholm, 2025
26 Jul 2025, 08:15 PM IST
Alby Zalmi CC ALZ

Rising Phoenix RPH

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Stockholms län
European Cricket Series Sweden, Stockholm, 2025
27 Jul 2025, 12:15 PM IST
TBC TBC

TBC TBC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Stockholms län
European Cricket Series Sweden, Stockholm, 2025
27 Jul 2025, 02:15 PM IST
TBC TBC

TBC TBC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Stockholms län
European Cricket Series Sweden, Stockholm, 2025
27 Jul 2025, 05:15 PM IST
TBC TBC

TBC TBC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Stockholms län
European Cricket Series Sweden, Stockholm, 2025
27 Jul 2025, 08:15 PM IST
TBC TBC

TBC TBC

Fixtures Standings
Live – t20 – Gaborone
ICC Women’s Africa T20 WC Qualifier 2, 2025
Botswana Women BOT-W

16/3

Malawi Women MWW-W

Fixtures Standings
Live – t20 – Gaborone
ICC Women’s Africa T20 WC Qualifier 2, 2025
Eswatini Women EWW-W

Lesotho Women LSN-W

13/2

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Gaborone
ICC Women’s Africa T20 WC Qualifier 2, 2025
26 Jul 2025, 05:30 PM IST
Rwanda Women RWA-W

Sierra Leone Women SLO-W

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Gaborone
ICC Women’s Africa T20 WC Qualifier 2, 2025
26 Jul 2025, 05:30 PM IST
Cameroon Women CW-W

Mozambique Women MZW-W

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kuwait City
KCC T20 Summer League, 2025
26 Jul 2025, 10:30 PM IST
Gujrat Cricket Club GUJCC

Super Lanka SUL

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kuwait City
KCC T20 Summer League, 2025
27 Jul 2025, 10:30 PM IST
Chennai Kings CA CHK

Tally Rangers TCC

Fixtures Standings
Result – t10 – Johor Bahru
Malaysia T10 Bash, 2025
Fatemi Resources Cricket Club FRC

122/4

KL Gladiators KLG

108/6

Fatemi Resources Cricket Club beat KL Gladiators by 14 runs

Fixtures Standings
Result – t10 – Johor Bahru
Malaysia T10 Bash, 2025
JB Kings JBK

80/4

Sky Warriors Cricket Club SWCL

106/5

Sky Warriors Cricket Club beat JB Kings by 26 runs

Fixtures Standings
Result – t10 – Johor Bahru
Malaysia T10 Bash, 2025
Utkal Cricket Club UTC

78/4

Maxx Cricket Club MXC

80/2

Maxx Cricket Club beat Utkal Cricket Club by 8 wickets

Fixtures Standings
Live – t10 – Johor Bahru
Malaysia T10 Bash, 2025
MR KB Putrajaya MKP

MB Malik Sports UMZ MBMS

5/1

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Johor Bahru
Malaysia T10 Bash, 2025
27 Jul 2025, 06:30 AM IST
Fatemi Resources Cricket Club FRC

Maxx Cricket Club MXC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Johor Bahru
Malaysia T10 Bash, 2025
27 Jul 2025, 08:40 AM IST
JB Kings JBK

MB Malik Sports UMZ MBMS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Johor Bahru
Malaysia T10 Bash, 2025
27 Jul 2025, 10:50 AM IST
Utkal Cricket Club UTC

KL Gladiators KLG

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Johor Bahru
Malaysia T10 Bash, 2025
27 Jul 2025, 01:15 PM IST
MR KB Putrajaya MKP

Sky Warriors Cricket Club SWCL

Fixtures Standings
Live – t20 – Entebbe
Pearl of Africa T20, 2025
United Arab Emirates UAE

121/3

Nigeria NIG

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Entebbe
Pearl of Africa T20, 2025
26 Jul 2025, 04:00 PM IST
Kenya KNY

Namibia A NBA

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Entebbe
Pearl of Africa T20, 2025
27 Jul 2025, 12:00 PM IST
Kenya KNY

Nigeria NIG

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Entebbe
Pearl of Africa T20, 2025
27 Jul 2025, 04:00 PM IST
United Arab Emirates UAE

Uganda UGA

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Puducherry
Pondicherry Premier League, 2025
27 Jul 2025, 07:00 PM IST
Villianur Mohit Kings VMK

Mahe Megalo Strikers MMS

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Kabul
Shpageeza Cricket League, 2025
Mis Ainak Knights MAK

154/9

Boost Defenders BDS

155/4

Boost Defenders beat Mis Ainak Knights by 6 wickets

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kabul
Shpageeza Cricket League, 2025
26 Jul 2025, 03:00 PM IST
Amo Sharks ASS

Speen Ghar Tigers SGT

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Trinidad and Tobago
USA Women U19 tour of West Indies, 2025
26 Jul 2025, 07:30 PM IST
West Indies Women U19 WIU19-W

United States Of America Women U19 USAU19-W

Fixtures
Upcoming – t20 – Trinidad and Tobago
USA Women U19 tour of West Indies, 2025
27 Jul 2025, 07:30 PM IST
West Indies Women U19 WIU19-W

United States Of America Women U19 USAU19-W

Fixtures
Upcoming – t20 – London
Women’s Vitality Blast T20, 2025
27 Jul 2025, 05:00 PM IST
The Blaze Women TBLZ-W

Birmingham Bears Women BRB-W

Fixtures Standings
Canceled – t20 – London
Women’s Vitality Blast T20, 2025
TBC TBC

TBC TBC

Match Cancelled

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – London
Women’s Vitality Blast T20, 2025
27 Jul 2025, 09:00 PM IST
Surrey Women SUR-W

TBC TBC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Northern Ireland
World Championship of Legends, 2025
26 Jul 2025, 05:00 PM IST
India Champions IAC

Australia Champions AAC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Leeds
World Championship of Legends, 2025
26 Jul 2025, 09:00 PM IST
Pakistan Champions PNC

West Indies Champions WIC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Leeds
World Championship of Legends, 2025
27 Jul 2025, 05:00 PM IST
South Africa Champions SAC

Australia Champions AAC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Leeds
World Championship of Legends, 2025
27 Jul 2025, 09:00 PM IST
India Champions IAC

England Champions EDC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Harare
Zimbabwe T20I Tri-Series, 2025
26 Jul 2025, 04:30 PM IST
New Zealand NZ

South Africa SA

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – oneday – Northern Ireland
Zimbabwe Women tour of Ireland, 2025
26 Jul 2025, 03:15 PM IST
Ireland Women IRE-W

Zimbabwe Women ZIM-W

Fixtures

Rehan Ahmed relishes in County Championship 2025 

Rehan Ahmed has been a revelation for Leicestershire in this season after a promotion in the top order. He has piled on 641 runs in nine games at an average of 45.78 and strike rate of 75.58. He has smashed four hundreds in the competition along with a fifty. 

Rehan has done a superb job with his leg-break bowling as well. He has taken 20 wickets at an outstanding average of 15.15, with both his five-wicket hauls in the recent game. 

ALSO READ:  

Should England take Rehan Ahmed to Australia for Ashes 2025? 

Rehan Ahmed has been a part of the England side in the past. He was the youngest men’s player to play for England in Test cricket when he made his debut in December 2022 in Karachi. He claimed 5 for 48 in the second innings to help his team to an eight-wicket victory.

Rehan was on the tours of India and Pakistan last year as well. Being a spin all-rounder, picking him for those conditions was an easy choice. But taking him for Ashes 2025 Down Under could be a tough decision. 

The all-rounder has certainly made a case for himself. England recently brought back Liam Dawson, another spin all-rounder, who has 10 wickets and a century in an FC match not once but twice. How they handle the Shoaib Bashir and Dawson situation will be interesting to see. 

Rehan Ahmed is currently more of a batting all-rounder and England are unlikely to look at him as a proper spin option in Australia. However, there could still be a place for him in the top order. The form of Zak Crawley and Ollie Pope has been shaky. Jacob Bethell is the spare batter in the side as England have continued with the same batting line-up. 

On a long away tour of Australia, where England haven’t won a Test in the last three series, they might need more batting options in the squad. Rehan’s flexibility as a player increases his chances of being on that plane for the Ashes 2025. 

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

Ashes 2025
County Championship 2025
England
Rehan Ahmed
Sandip Pawar
Sandip Pawar

Related posts

ENG vs IND 4th Test Day 4 Weather Update - Latest Manchester Rain Forecast And Start Time For England vs India Test Match

ENG vs IND 4th Test Day 4 Weather Update — Latest Manchester Rain Forecast, Hourly Weather And Start Time For England vs India Test Match

There has been some rain and breaks in the first three days of the game.
2:23 pm
Darpan Jain

Ollie Pope Provides Update On Ben Stokes Fitness After Struggling With Running In Manchester Test

The England captain had to walk away after reaching his fifty on Day 3
12:23 am
Samarnath Soory
Why Did Ben Stokes Retire Hurt On 66 During ENG vs IND 4th Test in Manchester?

Why Did Ben Stokes Retire Hurt On 66 During ENG vs IND 4th Test in Manchester?

Ben Stokes was batting on 66 when he walked off.
10:32 pm
Amogh Bodas
shubman gill drs reviews kl rahul mohammed siraj joe root

Why Shubman Gill Should Trust KL Rahul For DRS Calls, Former Batter Explains After India Burnt Two Reviews in Manchester Test

Joe Root's century took England past a 100-run lead at Old Trafford
9:27 pm
Samarnath Soory
shubman gill eng vs ind 4th test washington sundar stuart broad

Former England Player Questions India’s Tactics In ENG vs IND 4th Test, Says Shubman Gill Erred With Bowling Decisions

England have taken a comfortable lead on the third day
8:00 pm
Samarnath Soory
Dom Sibley pushes for Ashes 2025 spot with 1,000 runs in the County Championship 2025.

Discarded England Opener Pushes for Ashes 2025 Spot, Breaks 1000-run Barrier in County Championship 2025

He has achieved the feat for the second time in his County career.
3:15 pm
Sandip Pawar
News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
MP T20 League
Social Reactions
Betting Tips
Contact
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy. Gambling products may not be available in some regions. Make sure you're aware of and follow the applicable laws in your region when using these products. These services might be limited or are not available for users from the State of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. Please be aware that these games may be habit-forming or financially risky. Play responsibly and at your own risk.