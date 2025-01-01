News
IPL
Features arrow
arrow Opinion arrow Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Interviews
Watch
Social Reactions
menu menu
News
IPL
Features
More
search
News IPL Features Fantasy Cricket Women’s Premier League (WPL) Interviews Watch Social Reactions
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket Women’s Premier League (WPL) Interviews Watch Social Reactions
We look at three realistic changes India should make for the Sydney Test.
Features
January 1, 2025 - 9:31 am

3 Realistic Changes India Need To Make To Win the SCG Test and Retain the Border-Gavaskar Trophy

Darpan Jain
Darpan Jain

India must make a few tweaks and play their best possible combination.

We look at three realistic changes India should make for the Sydney Test.

The Melbourne Test defeat was shattering for the Indian team because they looked set to draw it at one stage, but the final session took away all the hard work. India lost as many as seven wickets in the final session, letting Australia get a 2-1 lead in the series.

Now the final Test becomes a must-win for India to retain the Border Gavaskar Trophy. India must make a few tweaks and play their best possible combination for that to happen.

We look at three realistic changes India should make for the Sydney Test.

KL Rahul back at the top; Rohit at No.6

One of the worst moves by the team management in this series was shuffling KL Rahul’s batting position and moving Rohit Sharma back to the top. Rahul has been one of their best batters and did amazingly well as an opener. Still, Rohit decided to take the opening slot, and it didn’t work.

Rohit and Rahul failed in the game, and the latter wasn’t at fault either. So, Rahul should be re-slotted to the opening position in the Sydney Test because that’s where his best has come. Meanwhile, Rohit should return to No.6 and play in the lower middle order.

Also Read: New LSG Recruit Flaunts His Explosive Batting Ahead of IPL 2025, Fires 112 off 64 Balls in Vijay Hazare Trophy

Shubman Gill in, Washington Sundar out

Another shocking move was dropping Shubman Gill, which Rohit termed was done to give themselves more bowling options. However, Gill is among the best players in Australian conditions and has previously done well here. He should be back in the XI and take the No.3 slot.

Meanwhile, Washington Sundar should sit out, even though he did well as a batter in the Melbourne Test. India didn’t really utilise his bowling, and if he has to play as a batter, Gill is a better option. There’s also an option to drop Ravindra Jadeja, but his batting value is precious, and he bowled relatively well in the previous game.

Akash Deep out, Prasidh Krishna in

While Akash Deep has bowled well in every game, he has been mighty unlucky not to get too many wickets. He has drawn false shots, but they haven’t resulted in consistent wickets. Hence, the team might bring someone more suited to the conditions.

India have Prasidh Krishna, one of the best hit-the-deck pacers who can hurry the Aussie batters with his pace. He might be a better option than Akash, who doesn’t really hit the surface with his pace. This might be a slightly unfair move, but the team needs someone who has more chances of succeeding, and Krishna’s bowling is perfectly suited for Australian decks.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

AUS vs IND
Border Gavaskar Trophy
KL Rahul
Prasidh Krishna
Ravindra Jadeja
Rohit Sharma
Washington Sundar

Related posts

Test Team of the Year

Yashasvi Jaiswal, Harry Brook Headline Cricxtasy’s Men’s Test Team of the Year (2024)

Here, we form the Men’s Test Team of the Year, highlighting the players who made a big impact in 2024.
Features
01/01/2025
Rohit Sharma’s Usage of Jasprit Bumrah in BGT 2024 Among the Worst in Test History

REVEALED! Rohit Sharma’s Usage of Jasprit Bumrah in BGT 2024 Among the Worst in Test History

Bumrah has been the standout bowler of the BGT series, claiming 30 wickets in just four Tests.
News
31/12/2024
Matthew De Villiers

Meet Matthew De Villiers: The AB de Villiers Clone Who Wears No.17 Jersey and Bats Like the South Africa Legend

The youngster shares uncanny resemblance with the former Proteas great.
Features
31/12/2024
Karun Nair’s Strong Domestic Form Puts Him in Contention for Delhi Capitals’ IPL 2025 Playing XI

Karun Nair’s Strong Domestic Form Puts Him in Contention for Delhi Capitals’ IPL 2025 Playing XI

If he could keep continuing his good domestic form, that just might see him into the XI in IPL 2025.
Features
30/12/2024
Chennai Super Kings (CSK) retained MS Dhoni as an uncapped player at INR 4 crores before the IPL 2025 auction.

Should MS Dhoni Bat in CSK’s Top 6 in IPL 2025? The Answer is YES!

Since IPL 2023, Dhoni has 265 runs at a strike rate of 203.84 in 23 innings.
Indian Premier League - IPL
28/12/2024
Yashasvi Jaiswal vs Mitchell Starc has been a short but intriguing battle in the ongoing Border Gavaskar Trophy.

Yashasvi Jaiswal v Mitchell Starc: A Quest To Walk The Talk

You remember all those big battles of the past, and a fresh contest has blossomed into this storied Border Gavaskar Trophy.
Features
25/12/2024
News
IPL
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Interviews
Watch
Social Reactions
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy